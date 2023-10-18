One Powerball Player Wins $4.5 Million
One lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be toasting a special win after winning $4.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Botany in Auckland.
The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.
Tonight’s winner is the fourteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just days after a $6 million Powerball prize was won in Napier.
One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.
Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.
Powerball wins in 2023:
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|10
|16 August
|$37.125 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|11
|2 September
|$10.3 million
|New World Wairoa
|Wairoa
|12
|7 October
|$24.25 million
|Woolworths Wainuiomata
|Lower Hutt
|13
|14 October
|$6 million
|Greenmeadows New World
|Napier
|14
|18 October
|4.5 million
|Countdown Botany
|Auckland