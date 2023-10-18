One Powerball Player Wins $4.5 Million

One lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be toasting a special win after winning $4.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Botany in Auckland.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fourteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just days after a $6 million Powerball prize was won in Napier.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2023:

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 14 18 October 4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland

