Statement Of Issues Released For Proposed Queenstown Jet Boats Merger

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ngāi Tahu Tourism Limited seeking clearance for itself (or a wholly-owned subsidiary) to acquire the tourism jet boating business trading as “KJet” and related assets (including 100% of the shares in Time Tripper Limited) from Kawarau Jet Services Holdings Limited, KJet Limited and Time Tripper Limited. Ngāi Tahu Tourism already owns and operates the Shotover Jet and Dart River Adventures in Tāhuna (Queenstown).

The Statement of Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the acquisition following its initial investigation. The Statement of Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the merger.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Ngāi Tahu Tourism, KJet and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Issues.

The Statement of Issues can be found on the case register.

Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Ngāi Tahu Tourism/KJet” in the subject line.

Submissions are due by close of business on 10 November 2023, with cross-submissions due by close of business on 22 November 2023.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 15 December 2023. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

