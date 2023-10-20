Fast-track Approved For East Coast Heights Stage 5 Development In Silverdale

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct a residential development in Silverdale, Auckland.

Build Rich Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application involves constructing approximately 62 units at 2 Goldwater Drive in Silverdale, Auckland.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision document linked below.

The decision comes 123 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority. This does not include when the application processing was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

