Napier Couple Plan To Travel The World After Winning $6 Million

For one lucky Napier couple, the world is their oyster after scoring an incredible $6 million in Powerball.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular players who bought a Triple Dip a couple of days before last Saturday’s draw.

“We were watching the election results on Saturday night and completely forgot about the draw,” the woman said.

“Then we got a pop-up on the phone that said a ticket from Greenmeadows New World had won Powerball, and we thought, ‘That’s where we got ours from!’”

“We quickly checked our ticket on the MyLotto app and couldn’t believe it when all our numbers lined up – the very first line of our ticket,” the woman said.

“It said we were a ‘Major Prize Winner’, but we weren’t sure what that meant, so we called my mum to check.”

After her mum relayed the winning numbers, reality dawned for the couple. “I thought, oh my gosh, we actually won!”

Her mother had a few more choice words, shouting, “You’ve cracked it!”

The couple “didn’t sleep” that evening but were in good spirits the following day. “We got up early to watch the All Blacks and celebrate with our family over breakfast,” the woman said.

It was back to work the next week for the couple, though the man admitted, “It’s been hard to keep a straight face.”

The couple are “really happy” with the win and are busy planning their future.

“We plan to carry on working. But now, we can work because we love what we do instead of worrying about money,” the woman said.

The couple would also love to travel more, the woman said. “We plan to buy a map and pin all the places we want to visit.”

Notes for editors:

The winning $6 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier for the draw on Saturday 14 October.

The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This is the thirteenth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.

The $6 million Powerball prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.



Powerball wins in 2023

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu 11 2 September $10.3 million New World Wairoa Wairoa 12 7 October $24.25 million Woolworths Wainuiomata Lower Hutt 13 14 October $6 million Greenmeadows New World Napier 14 18 October $4.5 million Countdown Botany Auckland

