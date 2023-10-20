Napier Couple Plan To Travel The World After Winning $6 Million
For one lucky Napier couple, the world is their oyster after scoring an incredible $6 million in Powerball.
The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, are regular players who bought a Triple Dip a couple of days before last Saturday’s draw.
“We were watching the election results on Saturday night and completely forgot about the draw,” the woman said.
“Then we got a pop-up on the phone that said a ticket from Greenmeadows New World had won Powerball, and we thought, ‘That’s where we got ours from!’”
“We quickly checked our ticket on the MyLotto app and couldn’t believe it when all our numbers lined up – the very first line of our ticket,” the woman said.
“It said we were a ‘Major Prize Winner’, but we weren’t sure what that meant, so we called my mum to check.”
After her mum relayed the winning numbers, reality dawned for the couple. “I thought, oh my gosh, we actually won!”
Her mother had a few more choice words, shouting, “You’ve cracked it!”
The couple “didn’t sleep” that evening but were in good spirits the following day. “We got up early to watch the All Blacks and celebrate with our family over breakfast,” the woman said.
It was back to work the next week for the couple, though the man admitted, “It’s been hard to keep a straight face.”
The couple are “really happy” with the win and are busy planning their future.
“We plan to carry on working. But now, we can work because we love what we do instead of worrying about money,” the woman said.
The couple would also love to travel more, the woman said. “We plan to buy a map and pin all the places we want to visit.”
Notes for editors:
- The winning $6 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World in Napier for the draw on Saturday 14 October.
- The winner would like to remain anonymous and does not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.
- This is the thirteenth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.
- The $6 million Powerball prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $1 million from Lotto First Division.
Powerball wins in 2023
|Date
|Prize
|Store
|Location
|01
|18 January
|$23.5 million
|Countdown Quay Street
|Auckland
|02
|21 January
|$4.3 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|03
|4 February
|$8.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|04
|22 February
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Hamilton
|05
|18 March
|$15.5 million
|MyLotto
|Canterbury
|06
|29 March
|$7 million
|MyLotto
|Porirua
|07
|26 April
|$17.25 million
|MyLotto
|Invercargill
|08
|13 May
|$10.5 million
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|09
|28 June
|$33.5 million
|Fresh Choice Merivale
|Christchurch
|10
|16 August
|$37.125 million
|New World Kāpiti
|Paraparaumu
|11
|2 September
|$10.3 million
|New World Wairoa
|Wairoa
|12
|7 October
|$24.25 million
|Woolworths Wainuiomata
|Lower Hutt
|13
|14 October
|$6 million
|Greenmeadows New World
|Napier
|14
|18 October
|$4.5 million
|Countdown Botany
|Auckland