Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Breakthrough Maori and Pacific climate entrepreneurs programme steps up

Saturday, 21 October 2023, 6:58 am
Press Release: Flying Geese Productions

A breakthrough Māori and Pacific entrepreneurship programme for high school students is about to step into a new realm with seed funding and climate-focussed enterprises.

WERO - Wayfinding for Rangatahi Entrepreneurship - is a finalist in the GEN NZ Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Awards for Youth Programme of the Year. It has just secured seed-funding support for its South Island teams from Whānau Ora agency Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu.

“To give Māori and Pacific student teams $3k each to prototype their business product or services and test them with the markets is huge, and that we are developing climate entrepreneurs is next level,” said WERO creator Faumuina Felolini Maria Tafuna’i, who is CEO and founder of Flying Geese Pro.

“Being an entrepreneur helps you exercise some control on the problems you see in the world. Young people in Aotearoa have shown that climate change is a concern,” says Tafuna’i. “All our teams look to not not only do less harm but also provide benefits for Papatūānuku.

“One of our teams is connecting with the Department of Conservation about a product they are developing to clean streams and protect small fish species.”

More than 250 students have taken part in WERO over the last two years, with 90 percent of them being Māori. Progressing from the 2023 intake into the seed-funding round are St Peter’s College (Māruawai Gore) and Westland High School (Hokitika) and Te Pā o Rākaihautū
(Ōtautahi Christchurch).

“Young Māori and Pacific resonate with Wayfinding (the principles of celestial navigation and ocean voyaging) because it comes from their heritage. They tell us how they can use Wayfinding for other challenges they are facing.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Tafuna’i, who is also an Edmund Hilary Fellow and an ocean voyager, created the wayfinding framework under the guidance of navigator Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. She has designed programmes for entrepreneurship, suicide prevention and wellbeing, Treaty partnership and strategic planning.

“This year, when our funding channels dried up, we had Edmund Hilary Fellows support us with donations for our youth wayfinding programmes.” says Tafuna’i. “We’ve also self-funded the programmes because we believe in young Māori and Pacific people and how wayfinding can help them achieve their goals.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Flying Geese Productions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 