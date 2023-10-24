Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Vicki Caisley Appointed As Chief People Officer At AA New Zealand

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency and AA New Zealand

Experienced people leader Vicki Caisley is soon to join AA New Zealand as Chief People Officer.


Caisley has spent the past 10 years with Southern Cross Health Society as Chief People & Strategy Officer where she led significant change that resulted in the company being recognised by Human Resources NZ winning their Organisational Design Award’ and taking the business into the top 10% of New Zealand employers for a highly engaged culture.

Prior to this Caisley worked in organisations such as the Auckland District Health Board, Grant Thornton and Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

AA New Zealand Chief Executive Nadine Tereora says Vicki will bring a range of valuable skills and knowledge to the AA.

“As a down to earth, warm and friendly leader, Vicki is known for her ability to provide a clear vision to support a thriving culture and is passionate about creating environments where people and businesses can grow, change and prosper.

“She is the ideal person to ensure the AA remains an employer of choice as we continue to care for our Members and the people, places and spaces that are important to them,” says Nadine.

Vicki is looking forward to joining the AA whānau.

“I am thrilled to be moving to another values-driven, member-based organisation. The AA has a strong brand and high levels of trust which is the result of the care that the AA team take with Members.”

Caisley joins the AA on 20 November.

