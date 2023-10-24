Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CyberCX New Zealand Announces Leadership Changes

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: CyberCX NZ

CyberCX, the leading cyber security and cloud services provider across New Zealand and Australia, has today announced changes to its executive leadership team in New Zealand.

Brett Moore, CEO of CyberCX New Zealand, will transition to a Board Director role for the company, with Tim Sewell, currently serving as Chief Operating Officer, appointed into the role of CEO.

These changes will strengthen CyberCX’s position as the trans-Tasman leader in cyber and cloud services and ensure CyberCX continues its growth and success as the trusted cyber security partner for enterprise and government organisations in New Zealand.

Since launching its New Zealand operations in 2020, CyberCX has continued to grow and enhance its capability, service offerings and New Zealand team, offering unparalleled depth of expertise across technical services, professional services and managed services in cyber security and cloud.

Moore, a highly respected veteran of 25 years’ experience in the sector, has served as CEO of CyberCX New Zealand for the past two years, overseeing a period of significant investment and growth for the business.

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said, “Brett has served with distinction as the leader of our New Zealand business. He has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will continue to be of significant value to CyberCX and our customers as he takes up his Board Director role with CyberCX New Zealand.”

“We are excited about the leadership announcements and confident we are ideally placed for the next phase of growth and expansion in the New Zealand market,” Paitaridis added.

In announcing his decision to transition to the Board Director role of CyberCX New Zealand, Moore said, “I’m immensely proud of our achievements in New Zealand over the past few years as we’ve grown and scaled to deliver enterprise-grade cyber solutions to many of the country’s largest and critical organisations.”

“As CyberCX New Zealand’s workforce and capability have increased, our mission and purpose has remained constant - securing and empowering our communities across Aotearoa,” Moore added.

Tim Sewell has served as COO of CyberCX New Zealand since 2021, working closely with Moore as the company’s capabilities have expanded to meet the growing market demand in New Zealand.

Sewell said, “I’m excited and energised for the next phase of the CyberCX journey in New Zealand and across the Tasman, where we are seeing significant demand from businesses and government for support to improve their cyber resilience and accelerate their digital transformations.”

Sewell is well known and respected in the cyber security industry in both New Zealand and Australia. With more than 20 years of experience in the cyber sector, Sewell is a recognised thought leader with a deep commitment to customer experience and advancing the cyber mission. Sewell commences in the CEO role in mid-November.

Today’s announcement follows the recent high-profile appointment of Dan Richardson to the role of Executive Director, Strategy and Risk at CyberCX New Zealand. Richardson joined CyberCX having previously held senior roles in the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Westpac NZ, where he was the Chief Information Security Officer.

