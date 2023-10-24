Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Heartland Bank Launches High Interest Rate Digital Saver

Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank is adding to its award-winning suite of savings products, with the launch of Heartland Digital Saver - a new online savings account providing the highest interest rate available in New Zealand amongst comparable products*.

With no monthly fees and one free self-service withdrawal per month, a Heartland Digital Saver account can be opened online and completely self-managed by customers through the Heartland Mobile App or through Heartland’s online banking platform, Heartland Digital.

As an introductory offer until 2024, Heartland is providing unlimited free self-service withdrawals through the Heartland Mobile App or online through Heartland Digital. From 2024, customers will get one free self-service withdrawal a month and each subsequent self-service withdrawal is $4. Should customers choose to request employee assistance from Heartland to complete a withdrawal, a $10 transaction fee will apply. Heartland Digital Saver is only available for personal banking needs.

In addition, new account holders have the chance to win one of five $5,000 prizes for every $1,000 in their account on 8 December. More information about this prize draw, including the full terms and conditions, can be found on Heartland Bank’s website.

This low-touch self-service account provides Kiwis an additional savings investment option, with unlimited withdrawals and the flexibility to easily access their funds if they need to, without being penalised for withdrawing more funds than deposited in any given month.

“We know that in the present environment many Kiwis are looking to maximise the return on their savings, while retaining the flexibility to access their money if they need to. We also want to enable customers to manage their money themselves, without having to speak to the bank,” said Forbes McHardy, Heartland Bank’s National Manager of Retail and Home Loans.

“Opening a new Heartland Digital Saver account is easy - with our simple online application, you could be earning interest on your hard-earned savings within minutes”.

Heartland is committed to providing quality products which customers value. In 2023, Heartland Bank was awarded Canstar’s Bank of the Year – Savings for the sixth consecutive year, with all three existing savings products awarded a five-star rating.

Find out more about Heartland Digital Saver at heartland.co.nz/savings-and-deposits/digital-saver

*Market leading interest rate offered by a bank for an on call account with a single applicable interest rate (i.e. no bonus or premium rate) with no monthly deposits required. Heartland Bank’s current Disclosure Statement, Product Fact Sheets and Account and Service General Terms and Conditions, Account and Service Fee Guide and Competition terms and conditions are available at heartland.co.nz

About Heartland Bank

Heartland Bank Limited (Heartland Bank) is a 100% New Zealand operated and managed bank with a long history stretching back to Ashburton in 1875.

Heartland Bank is niche bank focused on offering specialist banking products for the business, rural and household sector. It provides customers with savings and deposit products, online home loans, reverse mortgages, business loans, car loans and rural loans.

Heartland Bank is New Zealand's leading provider of reverse mortgages. It has been awarded Canstar’s Bank of Year Savings for six consecutive years (2018-2023) and the 2023 Canstar Outstanding Value Home Lender Award, in its Residential Home Lender category.

Heartland Bank is committed to delivering financial solutions through speed and simplicity, particularly through digital platforms which reduce the cost of onboarding and make it easier for customers to open accounts or apply for funds when needed. Heartland's responsible lending criteria, terms, conditions and fees apply.

Heartland Bank’s parent company, Heartland Group Holdings Limited (Heartland Group) is a financial services group with operations in Australia and New Zealand. Heartland Group is listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX/ASX: HGH) with a market cap in excess of NZ$1 billion.

More about Heartland Bank:

heartland.co.nz

