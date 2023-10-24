Lambda And VAST Data Partner To Accelerate AI Training Across Public And Private Cloud, Leveraging NVIDIA Technology

VAST Data, the AI data platform company and Lambda, a leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service and compute provider for public and private GPU infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership that will enable the world's first hybrid cloud experience dedicated to AI and deep learning workloads. Together, Lambda and VAST are building an NVIDIA GPU-powered accelerated computing platform for Generative AI across public and private clouds.

Lambda has selected the VAST Data Platform, the data platform designed from the ground up for the AI era, to power Lambda’s On-Demand GPU Cloud, providing customers with the fastest and most optimised GPU deployments for Large Language Model (LLM) training and inference workloads in the market. With the VAST Data Platform, Lambda customers will also have access to the VAST DataSpace, a global namespace to store, retrieve, and process data with high performance across hybrid cloud deployments.

"Lambda is committed to partnering with the most innovative AI infrastructure companies in the market to engineer the fastest, most efficient, and most highly optimised GPU-based deep learning solutions available," said Mitesh Agrawal, Head of Cloud and COO at Lambda. “The VAST Data Platform enables Lambda customers with private cloud deployments to burst swiftly into Lambda’s public cloud as workloads demand. Going forward, we plan to integrate all of the features of VAST’s Data Platform to help our customers get the most value from their GPU cloud investments and from their data.”

Lambda chose the VAST Data Platform for its balance of delivering:

Simplified AI Infrastructure - The NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD certification of the VAST Data Platform allows Lambda to simplify data management and improve data access across its private cloud clusters

HPC Performance with Enterprise Simplicity - VAST's highly performant architecture is built for AI workloads, allowing for faster training of LLMs, and preventing bottlenecks in order to extract the maximum performance from GPUs

Data Insights & Management - The VAST DataBase offers structured and unstructured data analytics and insights that can be rolled out easily and scalably

Data Security - VAST provides multiple security layers across the VAST Data Platform including encryption, immutable snapshots and auditability, providing customers with a zero-trust configuration for data in flight and at rest in a multi-tenant cloud environment

Flexible Scalability - The VAST DataSpace simplifies multi-site and hybrid cloud operations to allow customers to easily scale to hundreds of petabytes and beyond as they grow

Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO, VAST Data

“Lambda and VAST are bound by a shared vision to deliver the most innovative, performant, and scalable infrastructure purpose-built from day one with AI and Deep Learning in mind," said Renen Hallak, Founder and CEO of VAST Data.

"We could not be happier to partner with a company like Lambda, who are at the forefront of AI public and private cloud architecture. Together, we look forward to providing organisations with cloud solutions and services that are engineered for AI workloads, offering faster LLM training, more efficient data management, and enabling global collaboration to help customers solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

