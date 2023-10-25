Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $8 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million. Strike Four will also be $1 million on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

