Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Telco Providers Fail To Improve Their Billing Apps For The Second Year In A Row

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 6:03 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ has reviewed the usefulness of mobile billing information for the second year in a row and is disappointed by the lack of progress made by New Zealand’s three Pay Monthly mobile providers. The Commerce Commission engaged Consumer to undertake this independent review.

In 2021, the Commission asked the three telcos to improve the information they provide their customers around usage and spend so they can easily compare plans. Consumer NZ’s 2022 review found progress in some areas but significant opportunities for more improvement. However, this year's review found overall, not much has changed.

“After initial positive steps from the industry, it’s disappointing that further improvement seems to have stalled,” says Tristan Gilbertson, Telecommunications Commissioner.

Consumer NZ’s 2023 review found the 2degrees, One NZ and Spark billing apps still present information about their customers’ phone spend and usage in awkward and inconvenient ways.  While some providers have good annual summaries, Consumer found that only 13% of customers said they recalled receiving them.

“The Commission now sees a case for considering whether further measures are required such as a ‘right plan’ obligation that would require providers to tell their customers when there is a better plan based on their usage and spend,” Mr Gilbertson says.

The results

• 2degrees came out on top for the second year in a row. Its customers are best equipped to assess their own needs, with an easy-to-find, clear and detailed summary of spend and usage. However, like last year, 2degrees was let down by its annual summary, which still lacks historical spend information directly in the email.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

• One NZ performed better than in 2022 (when it was trading as Vodafone NZ). Its annual summary was rated higher than the other telcos – providing clear average monthly usage information, a monthly breakdown of data used and information on other plans. However, the app only reports usage over a two-to-three-month window and information about a customer's ‘regular’ or ’extra’ plan spend is displayed across multiple menus, meaning customers have to do the maths themselves.

• Spark came second equal with One NZ. While its billing app does have easy to understand data on usage and spend, it is still hard to find. However, in the past month, Spark has launched a new initiative where customers receive plan recommendations based on a six-month period. While Consumer has not been able to consider the new initiative in its assessment this time around, it notes that Spark should consider basing plan recommendations across 12 months in order to factor in seasonal trends, which play a significant role in data use. Nevertheless, the initiative appears to be more comprehensive and consumer-friendly – a good sign Spark is trying to improve.

Why transparency is important

“When you look at how phone spend and data usage is presented on these billing apps, it’s no wonder that over two-thirds of us have stayed with our mobile phone provider for five or more years,” says Jessica Walker, campaigns manager at Consumer.

“Customers should be able to access basic information about how much data they’ve used and how much it’s cost them. This would enable people to make informed decisions about whether they're on the best plan for their needs.

“Data, calls and texts are virtually the same across all providers, so telcos should expect their customers to be looking for the cheapest plan out there.

“Being on the wrong plan can cost you hundreds of extra dollars per year. It’s worth seeing what you can understand from your telco’s billing app and switching if there’s a cheaper option."

Read the full review here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 