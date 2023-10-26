Kingspan Seeks Clearance To Acquire Conqueror

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Kingspan Limited to acquire the insulated panel and boards business of Conqueror New Zealand Limited.

The parties overlap in the supply of insulation boards and insulated panels in New Zealand, specifically those made using polyisocyanurate (PIR) foam. Insulation boards and insulated panels are used in the construction of walls and roofs.

Kingspan is part of the Ireland-headquartered Kingspan Group, which describes itself as a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Kingspan imports the insulation products it supplies.

Conqueror is a New Zealand-owned company that manufactures its insulation products domestically from its Christchurch facility. Conqueror will retain its wholesale insulation supply business which utilises PIR foam core material supplied by Kingspan.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

