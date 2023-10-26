Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Innovative Workwear Safety Tech Taking The Trades Industry By Storm In 2023

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Health and safety protocols are at the centre of the trades industry in Australasia. Businesses must implement several measures to keep their workers safe. They must also comply with various WorkSafe and Safe Work health and safety standards.

These safety measures can go a long way towards improving worker safety. However, safety technology in workwear also helps. Many innovative workwear safety technologies are taking the trades industry by storm in 2023.

Respiratory Protection

The trades industry has many airborne hazards, like dust, pathogens, and fumes. As a result, quality workwear centred around respiratory protection is crucial. Some of the latest respiratory protection products on the market have advanced filtration sensors, comfortable designs, and sensors to ensure comfort and safety. For example, many respirator masks now feature thermoplastic rubber for a superior fit. Some even have low-resistance exhalation valves to reduce heat and moisture build-up.

Augmented Reality (AR) Safety Glasses

Australian and New Zealand Safety Standards dictate that workers wear safety glasses to protect against common occupational health hazards like fragments, dust, and aerosols. Standard safety glasses are adequate. However, some industries now use augmented reality (AR) safety glasses. AR safety glasses offer the same protection as traditional safety eyewear but also provide workers with real-time details related to their work. They can view instructions, diagrams, and other relevant information directly in their field of vision.

Smart Fabrics

Worker health and safety is many business owners’ main priority. However, monitoring it when workers are out in the field has long been challenging. Smart fabrics may prove to be a game-changer in this respect.

Smart fabrics describe materials embedded with sensors for heart rate, posture, temperature, and other parameters. Both wearers and employers can receive real-time data to ensure their health and safety at all times. Employers can then encourage employees to take breaks if they notice irregularities or problems.

Impact and Chemical-Resistant Materials

Trades workers can be at risk of impact and chemical exposure that can have severe health outcomes. Fortunately, workwear manufacturers have made many advancements in materials that can resist everyday hazards.

For example, you can now buy cut-resistant sleeves with abrasion, cut, and tear capabilities. They also often feature high-contact heat protection up to around 100 degrees Celsius. With more women entering trades, some workwear manufacturers also offer breast armour. These are protective inserts with breathable vents to prevent breast impact and injury.

Noise-Cancelling Earmuffs

Occupational hearing loss is a significant problem. Over 40% of production workers in NZ are exposed to daily noise exceeding the National Standard for exposure without HPE. However, many workers now use noise-cancelling earmuffs as a form of hearing protection.

Noise-cancelling earmuffs use active noise control technology to reduce or eliminate harmful noises. However, they still allow workers to hear important noises like voices and alarms. In the past, workers had to choose between hearing very little with traditional ear muffs or hearing everything without them.

Safety technology is becoming more advanced and innovative as the years go by. Trades workers can now maintain higher levels of safety to benefit their well-being, while employers can be better positioned to abide by strict health and safety guidelines.

