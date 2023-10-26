West Coast Black Garlic Co Tastes Success, Now Levelling Up Their Culinary Offering
Sam Weston is a joiner by trade but by night (and weekends) he, and his business partner Wayne Hanright, are producing award-winning Black Garlic from the small town of Blackball on the remote West Coast of New Zealand.
“I originally started Blackball Black
Garlic with Wayne to earn some extra cash while renovating
my house. My cousin in Australia was doing something
similar, so I thought we could give it a go too,” explains
Weston.
“We began small, however it soon
became so popular that we had no choice but to expand what
we were doing. And now here we are, about to open our new
production factory, which will allow us to move to the next
stage of our offering,” he says.
Black
garlic is produced by cooking raw garlic in a specialised
incubator, for five weeks, where it goes through a number of
processes that cause its colour to change. It also results
in a complex group of flavours and has numerous health
benefits, above and beyond normal, everyday
garlic.
Weston credits early wins to the
support of his small town community in Blackball, on the
South Island’s West Coast. It’s where he lives with his
family - his joinery factory on one side and the black
garlic kitchen on the other. And while it may sound like a
strange combination, it seems he and Hanright have
discovered the right ingredients for
success.
But that’s not to say there
weren’t a couple of hard learnings on the way to get black
garlic into production and to where they are today. A lot of
this was due to the difficulty in understanding the correct
process of how to cook the garlic, as it’s a niche
industry where most of the manufacturing elements are
confidential.
“At the start we were hand
peeling garlic, sometimes till 1am every night of the week.
We knew we had to streamline that element, as it definitely
wasn’t an efficient use of our time. Now we’ve got it
down to a day's work and it’s done. But it was a real
‘number 8 wire’ mentality that got us to this
point.”
Weston also recalls an electrical
malfunction that caused the garlic to overcook, which
wasn’t discovered until the end of the lengthy five-week
cooking process. Thankfully the supplier (of which there are
only two in New Zealand) was able to replace their stock and
they were able to move on from the mishap. And it’s at the
point where Weston and Hanright only have to remind
themselves of the position Blackball Black Garlic finds
itself in to know that the future of the business is red
hot.
“We were lucky to get in when we did
because there are only two commercial garlic growers in New
Zealand. So one supplies us exclusively, and the other lot
goes to someone else. That means the New Zealand garlic
market is closed and it puts us in a really good
spot.”
However world domination is off the radar - for now anyway. Weston says he and Hanright want to keep their operations on a more boutique scale, not in mainstream supermarkets. They already have a number of local stockists and restaurants, as well as selling direct to consumers online. And if there’s stock left over, they are happy to head to any nearby farmer’s markets.