Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Water Treatment Plant Back In Service For Muriwai

Thursday, 26 October 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Watercare

Today marks a milestone in Auckland’s post-cyclone recovery with the Muriwai Water Treatment Plant returning to service.

The Muriwai Water Treatment Plant was taken out of service after Cyclone Gabrielle, when a slip caused by the February 14 weather event buried and damaged part of the plant and reservoir.

To ensure Muriwai residents had access to safe drinking water immediately after the cyclone, Watercare stationed a tanker in front of the Sand Dunz Cafe.

Watercare head of production Peter Rogers says within 11 days of the cyclone, Watercare’s team had put in place a temporary solution on Motutara Road opposite the fire station to restore water to customers.

“The temporary solution was a fixed water tanker serving as a reservoir and a mobile pumping station that distributed drinking water back into the network.

“We kept the temporary reservoir topped up with tanker deliveries throughout the day, usually running from 6am to 11pm to keep up with water demand.

“We know our customers really appreciated this service but tankering in water obviously isn’t ideal, so I think everyone will be really happy to have the water treatment plant back up and running again.”

Watercare upgrades and renewals general manager Suzanne Lucas says work to reinstate the water treatment plant has been underway since April.

“Our teams secured the site by clearing slip material and debris and stabilising the exposed slip face on site.

“We relocated cables and pipework to better-protected positions, replaced the damaged plastic raw water storage tank with a partially-buried concrete tank and improved tanker access to the treatment plant.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

While these actions have significantly increased the plant's resilience in the event of future landslips, the plant won’t be able to treat as much water as it previously could because access to one of the springs located on Motutara Road has been blocked, says Lucas.

“This spring couldn’t be reinstated due to safety concerns around stabilising the slip face and potential further slips, so the water treatment plant can now draw from only two springs.

“Our access to the treatment plant site is also restricted during and after wet weather due to ongoing geotechnical risks related to the landslide.

“There is a chance we may need to bring back the temporary water supply solution – if for some reason we are unable to draw water from one of the springs or top up supply at the water treatment site.

“We’ll also be encouraging our Muriwai customers to continue to use water wisely, particularly over the summer months when water usage traditionally goes up.”

Lucas says some Muriwai customers may experience discoloured water temporarily when the treatment plant goes into service.

“Because the direction of the water flow will change when we switch over, it may stir up some sedimentation in the pipes that could cause discoloured water for a short period.

“To help mitigate the chance of discoloured water in the network, our team are out in the community actively flushing the network, testing the water, and addressing the issues if they should occur.

“If customers experience discoloured water, we recommend running their outside tap for up to 5 minutes to clear their private pipes. If the problem continues, we ask them to call us on 09 442 2222 or log a fault on our website so we can investigate.”

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson thanks the community for their patience and understanding, and Watercare for getting the Muriwai Water Treatment Plant back into service.

“It’s great to share some good news with Muriwai residents, who have shown tremendous resilience over the past few months.

“While there is still work to do for many, this is a sign of things finally turning a corner and returning to normal with the permanent water source back in action.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Watercare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 