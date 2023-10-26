Financial Advice NZ Announces Industry Awards

Financial Advice New Zealand is pleased to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 Financial Advice New Zealand Awards. The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals and organisations in the financial services sector.

“In a rapidly changing industry that has faced several challenges over the last few years, this is an opportunity for the sector to celebrate. These awards give us an opportunity to celebrate those amongst us who have excelled and had a positive impact in the sector and for New Zealanders. We are looking for examples of innovation and leadership that have moved our industry forward.” says Katrina Shanks, CEO of Financial Advice NZ

The awards are open to all members of Financial Advice New Zealand, and anyone can nominate themselves, an organisation, or someone they know in the sector who deserves to be recognised. There are six award categories and winners will be announced at the THRIVE Conference on 5th March 2024, in Wellington. The categories are:

Volunteer of the Year Award: This award is given in recognition of the dedication and commitment made by an individual to Financial Advice New Zealand membership and the sector.

Community Impact Award: This award is in recognition of an individual or organisation that has achieved outstanding results in terms of improving community outcomes.

Outstanding Digital Innovation Award: This award recognises an individual, organisation, or initiative that has improved access to financial information through the use of an online platform which communicates, engages, and connects with their target audience and/or community.

Pinnacle Mark Recognition Award: This award recognises the use of the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERCM, CERTIFIED LIFE UNDERWRITERCM, and/or Trusted Adviser marks as an effective tool that advocates quality advice.

Financial Literacy Advocacy Award: This award is presented to an individual or organisation that has made a significant effort to promote financial literacy and education. The recipient of this award has played a crucial role in providing financial education to help others understand financial concepts and make informed decisions about their finances.

Lifetime Achievement Award: This award is a prestigious honour given to an individual who has made significant contributions over the course of their career or lifetime. It recognises their outstanding achievements, leadership, and positive impact in a particular field, industry, or community.

The judging criteria and nomination forms are on the Financial Advice NZ website with nominations closing on 22 January 2024.

