Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Scion Staff Given Kudos

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:48 am
Press Release: Scion

Stars in Scion’s paper and pulping technology and forest hydrology work have been given the research institute’s highest honour.

Scion held its annual staff recognition awards on October 26, presenting awards to more than 50 staff.

The awards recognise emerging and established scientists and teams, as well as support staff, at the Crown research institute, which has its headquarters in Rotorua and offices in Christchurch and Wellington.

The top award - the Roger Newman Award for Science or Engineering Excellence - was jointly awarded for the first time to Plant Morphology and Physiology scientist Dean Meason and senior technologist Sean Taylor. They will each receive $3000 for equipment and/or technology, further study or a conference, or a visit to an organisation in a related field.

Meason is currently making an international impact with work on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment-supported Forest Flows research programme which aims to understand and later predict water flows across planted forest catchments and who gets to use the water. Taylor was acknowledged for his work in pulping and paper technology which has transformed sustainable pulping processes.

The award recognises the late Dr Roger Newman, who was a principal scientist at Scion, particularly in the areas of nuclear magnetic radiation and spectroscopy.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The staff awards recognise individual achievements, team success, respect for mātauranga Māori and Scion’s values of ingenuity, collaboration, excellence and manaakitanga.

Scion chief executive Dr Julian Elder says they are a fantastic opportunity to acknowledge staff achievements.

“The awards show the depth and breadth of the important work we do at Scion and the effort our staff put in every day.”

The Industry/Stakeholder External Customer Engagement Award was given to the 13-person Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Polymer development team. This year Scion became a research partner in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare’s development of new healthcare products. The partnership leverages the Scion team’s expertise in polymers, sustainability and compliance.

Sierra De La Croix received the Recognition of Contribution to Māori Award for her contributions to projects across all three of Scion’s Impact Areas.

John Henry was this year’s Leadership Award/ Emerging Leader Award recipient. He leads Scion’s Tree Biometrics Field Team taking care of a team split across North and South Island operations, delivering excellent results to science projects spanning the organisation. He was recognised for always putting the wellbeing, job satisfaction and career development of his team first.

Economy and Society research group leader Grace Villamor and Christchurch-based forest ecology scientist Rebecca Turner were jointly awarded the Recognition of Publication Success, while Christchurch-based senior scientist Jianming Xue was given the Stretchy Science/Smart Ideas Award.

Bio/Organic Chemistry team lead Beatrix Theobold won the Health and Safety Award while the Science Operations and Optimisation Team received the Enabling Scion Award. Sylke Campion, Catherine Banham, Nina Eichler and Tasman van der Woude shared the Recognition of Technician Success Award.

This year’s recipients of the Scion Values Awards were Christel Brunschwig (collaboration), Lesley Fitness (manaakitanga), Anna de Lena (ingenuity) and the legal team (excellence).

For the second year, Kawenata awards were given to recognise staff who have contributed to the partnership between Scion and the three hapū – Ngāti Hurungaterangi, Ngāti Taeotu and Ngāti Te Kahu. Recipients exemplified the mātāpono (principles) of the kawenata partnership commitment document.

The recipients were; sustainable chemistry team lead Kim McGrouther for the principle of Tiakina te mana o te whenua — the responsibility to protect the whenua and waterways for future generations; Te Ao Māori research assistant Te Piataaio Raroa for the principle of Kotahitanga — recognising the value of working together in the spirit of cooperation and partnership; and the marketing and communications team for the principle of whakapapa — recognising the whakapapa connection that Nga Hapū e Toru have as mana whenua and their relationship to Scion as the current landowner as the foundation of the relationship.

Scion also nominates candidates in three categories to attend the Science New Zealand Awards at Parliament on December 6. All seven Crown Research Institutes are represented. Scion's nominees are Bing Song for the Early Career Researcher Award, the Microplastics team for the Team Award, and Dr Tanira Kingi for the Individual/Lifetime Achievement Award.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Scion on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 