Rugby World Cup 2023 Provides A Boost To New Zealand’s Hospitality Sector

Sunday, 29 October 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Although the final whistle did not bring the result New Zealand had hoped for, Hospitality New Zealand is still delighted by the significant boost the Rugby World Cup has provided for hospitality venues throughout the country.

Hospitality venues, bars, restaurants, and clubs have been a backdrop for fans to ride their emotions throughout the 50-day tournament, culminating in this morning’s dramatic scenes as the All Blacks fell agonisingly short of securing a fourth World Cup triumph.

“While we were all hoping to bask in the glory of an All Blacks victory, the tournament has delivered a win for our hospitality sector with a notable surge in patronage at establishments across the country”, says Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Armitage.

“Local pubs and bars have been buzzing with enthusiastic rugby fans sharing their excitement, particularly in the latter stages of the tournament. The increase in footfall has provided a welcome boost to our industry which has faced many challenges in recent years.”

“Venues that would normally open at lunchtime were packed to the rafters by 8am this morning. Had the result gone our way, it’s very likely that many venues would’ve seen record single-day turnover, however in most instances crowds thinned out pretty quickly following the final whistle.”

Hospitality New Zealand notes the role that the previous Parliament played by passing the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Rugby World Cup 2023 Extended Trading Hours) Amendment Bill earlier this year.

Steve Armitage says: “The tense scenes we saw in venues up and down the country this morning would not have been possible without the extended trading hours made available to these establishments, eliminating the need for them to apply for special licenses.

“We’re profoundly grateful for this as it allowed fans to come together and take in the action.”

Hospitality New Zealand acknowledges the tireless dedication of all hospitality operators and their staff for providing safe and welcoming environments throughout the tournament.

