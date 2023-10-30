Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Budget vs premium kettles – the price of repairability

Monday, 30 October 2023, 6:22 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ stripped down two kettles with a whopping $374 price difference and found that, while they’re remarkably similar, one is much more likely to go the distance.

Kettles are a staple appliance in most households. Whether you fork out hundreds for a stylish statement kettle or buy a budget model you should ultimately get the same result – boiling water.

The kettles

Consumer tested and deconstructed two kettles at either end of the price spectrum. At the time of testing, the Kmart kettle was $25 and the Dualit model was $399.

While the Kmart model was noisier and slower to boil, both kettles performed well in Consumer's appliance test.

One major point of difference between the models was their repairability. The Dualit model is repairable, although the spare parts are pricey, and most repairs need to go through an authorised service agent.

Kmart does not provide spare parts, making repairs practically impossible.

“Based on the sums alone you might decide you're better off buying multiple cheap models and throwing them away when they reach the end of their useful life,” said Paul Smith Consumer Head of Test.

“We are convinced it must be possible to produce a reasonably priced kettle, that performs well, and can be repaired easily and affordably if it develops a fault.”

Consumer’s test team dismantled the appliances and assessed the likelihood of both kettles developing common faults.

“Dissecting the kettles showed us that the parts and manufacturing were generally lower quality in the Kmart model – which is not surprising.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We also spotted areas where the design of the Kmart model could lead to faults which are common in kettles.”

Designed to fail

Consumer's appliance reliability survey found lids were a problem in almost a quarter of all faulty kettles, either not staying closed or failing to open at all.

“The lid of the Dualit model, while potentially less convenient to use than the K-mart model, has a robust design. It's unlikely Dualit's lid would cause the product to fail.”

In Consumer's survey, leaks were another commonly reported kettle fault, with leaks springing from the handle, base, lid, spout and fill-level indicator.

“The design of the pricier kettle means it should remain leak free.”

Consumer's surveying found a lot of faulty kettles would not work at all, wouldn’t turn on, or stay on, some wouldn’t heat water, and some blew up.

“Dualit has a 'patented replaceable element’, a combination of the element, power switch, thermostat and power-indicating LEDs.

“The availability of these parts means the kettle is almost entirely repairable. However, this repairability comes with a hefty price tag.

“You shouldn't have to shell out $400 to buy a kettle that's repairable, especially when those repairs are also pricey.

“Our research shows 12% of kettles develop a fault within 5 years of purchase.

“We expect even the cheapest model to be up to at least 5 years’ of household use,” said Smith.

Yet, one-fifth of faulty kettles reported in Consumer’s survey were less than a year old, and a whopping 66% of failures occurred before the kettle's third anniversary.

What's more, almost half of faulty kettles end up in landfill – contributing to New Zealand’s serious e-waste issues.

Each year New Zealanders throw away 97,000 tonnes of e-waste. That's enough to fill Eden Park up to the top of the tallest grandstand and fill all 60 floors of the Sky Tower too.

The right to repair

Consumer NZ wants New Zealanders to join its call for a repairability label – so shoppers can make informed choices based on how easy a product is to repair, and ultimately how long it should last.

“A mandatory repairability label would force retailers and manufacturers to lift their game – this would be good for our planet and our back pocket too.

“Please sign our petition and demand a repairability label.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 