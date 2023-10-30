Fleetcoach Named Best Fleet Safety Product At 2023 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards

Fleetcoach, a leading provider of online driver training, has been named Best Fleet Safety Product at the 2023 Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.

Fleetcoach sales manager Jim Petersen, left, client manager John Arand and chief operating officer Craig Cockerton, right.

Company-X became Fleetcoach’s software development partner in 2021.

The award recognizes Fleetcoach's innovative and effective approach to driver safety training.

Fleetcoach's creation of “force multipliers” was a major factor in winning the award. Fleetcoach challenges people doing its training to take what they have learned and share that newfound knowledge with others. Part of that is offering a free online version of a new toolbox talk on Considerate Drivers. Staff work through the toolbox talk (essentially a seven-minute workshop) and are encouraged to share a link to a free online version with friends and family.

Company-X played a significant role in the development and launch of the Considerate Drivers course with the Fleetcoach team using Company-X's text-to-speech platform Voxcoda for the Using Child Restraints course.

“It was fantastic to be in a room of around one hundred people from both sides of the Tasman, who are all dedicated to improving road safety and sustainability outcomes for workplaces and their wider communities,” said Fleetcoach Chief Operating Officer Craig Cockerton. “To walk away with the title of best fleet safety product is a wonderful affirmation from our clients and industry peers.”

Company-X co-founder David Hallett was thrilled to learn of Fleetcoach’s win. “It’s always exciting to see our clients and partners doing so well on the international stage.”

