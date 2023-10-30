2024 Triton Vs 2023 Triton

The wait is almost over! It's no secret that Kiwis love their utes - and Mitsubishi's Triton range has long held its spot as one of New Zealand's favourite choices, combining a balanced mix of versatility, ruggedness, comfort and style. With the previous iteration sporting the tagline "Work Hard, Play Hard", the 2023 Triton lineup lived up to its pedigree. But as 2023 draws to a close, the next generation of Triton is just around the corner, and it's safe to say, this is looking to be the best offering yet. Arriving in New Zealand in early February 2024, the latest Triton is a game-changer, offering significant upgrades over its predecessor. With an impressive combination of power, versatility, and advanced features, the 2024 Triton sets a new standard for the ute market.

The 2024 Triton comes with a new Mitsubishi Motors 4N16 twin-turbo engine, an increased towing capacity, and a plethora of advanced safety features. Its design has seen a geometric overhaul, turning heads with its distinct front grilles and squared-off rear cabin and tray. This marks a bold departure from the current Triton lineup, showcasing Mitsubishi's commitment to innovation and design excellence.

2024 Triton Engine and Fuel Consumption

The brand new Mitsubishi Triton is equipped with the new 4N16 Twin-Turbo diesel engine - a step up from the 2023 Triton GSR's Single-Turbo. Due to the low-friction design of this state-of-the-art engine, the 2024 Triton is set to be significantly more fuel efficient than its predecessor, whilst delivering 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque over the 2023's 135KW of power and 437Nm of torque. But it's not only an upgrade from a performance perspective - it's put to work while reducing CO2 emissions, making this the first Triton to be Euro 6B emissions compliant. With superior performance and enhanced environmental sustainability, the 2024 Triton represents the future of utes.

Interior Comparison

The 2023 Triton's interior has received a remarkable upgrade, drawing inspiration from the Outlander and embracing a sleek vertical design. At the heart of the new Triton's dashboard, you'll find a spacious 9.0-inch touchscreen, a welcomed improvement from the previous 7.0-inch screen. This impressive display brings you satellite navigation, traffic sign recognition, and wireless Apple CarPlay (with Android Auto available via a wired connection).

The front seats have been completely overhauled to provide a comfortable and supportive experience, a vast improvement on the previous flat and firm seats. Thanks to the lengthened wheelbase, rear seat space has been significantly improved, and the new Triton cabin is now even more spacious, with an extra 50mm of width. To add a touch of luxury, the new ute features high-quality materials similar to the Outlander.

And let's not forget about the rear seat passengers – they'll appreciate the presence of roof-mounted air vents, ensuring their comfort throughout the journey. Plus, higher-spec trims come equipped with fast-charge USB-C points, along with a convenient fold-out centre armrest.

Dimensions and Weight

The next-gen 2024 Triton offers increased dimensions over the previous model, providing more room for both passengers and cargo. The overall length and width have increased, and the wheelbase has extended by 130mm, contributing to improved stability and towing performance. This extended wheelbase provides a major size upgrade for the ute's tray, with all cab types now able to accommodate a Euro-sized pallet (12000mm x 800mm) - further adding to the versatility of the 2024 Triton. This increased size sets the 2024 Triton apart from the current lineup, offering customers more space whilst simultaneously improving handling and performance.

Towing Capacity

The Triton continues to lead in towing capacity, with all models capable of hauling a 3500kg load without requiring a triple axle trailer - a 500kg increase on the already impressive 2023 Triton. Mitsubishi has redesigned the 2024 Triton’s suspension and chassis frame resulting in an enhanced driving experience, even when towing a full full-sized trailer at both high and low speeds. While the Triton has always been known for its towing capacity, this marked improvement is sure to be noticed by the Triton's loyal fanbase.

Line Up and Warranty

The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is not only larger and more powerful, but it’s also been designed with the driver’s comfort and convenience in mind. With an array of models including Single Cab, Club Cab, and Double Cab, and new colours such as Yamabuki Orange, Blade Silver, and Deep Bronze, there's a Triton for everyone. The icing on the cake? The latest Triton also includes New Zealand's most extensive new car warranty, the Mitsubishi Diamond Advantage, a 5-year/130,000km new vehicle warranty and a 10-year/160,000km powertrain warranty. With its robust design, advanced features, and powerful performance, the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton is set to redefine what customers can expect from a ute.

If you're unable to wait for the 2024 Triton you find the latest Triton deals here.

