Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Westpac Economic Overview, October 2023 – Trick Or Treat?

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 8:58 am
Press Release: Westpac

Westpac has just released its latest Economic Overview.

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.”

“We continue to forecast a protracted period of sub-trend economic growth,” noted Mr Eckhold. “Ongoing slow growth will be critical to restraining domestic inflation.”

“Households will continue to be squeezed as rising interest rates increasingly bite,” noted Mr Eckhold. “A significant portion of past interest rate increases are still to pass through to borrowers.”

“The new government will likely tighten the fiscal purse strings in coming years to try and bring the budget back to balance,” observed Mr Eckhold. “This should see the government’s share of total economic activity decline and will somewhat help reduce inflation pressures. Nonetheless, budget deficits will likely persist in coming years and the Government will have to make some tough choices given that population growth will increase demand for core public services and infrastructure.”

“Strong inward migration continues to support the economy and we expect these inflows to persist for longer than previously thought,” said Mr Eckhold. “Population growth is running at multi-decade highs and is adding to demand as well as the productive capacity of the economy.”

“The housing market has bottomed and is now starting to turn higher again. Higher long-term interest rates will restrain future house prices to some extent but the impact of the surge in population will be significant. On balance, we expect house prices will rise by 8% over 2024.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The policies of the new centre-right government will support the housing market by improving after-tax returns for investors who have been less keen on housing investment in the last couple of years.”

“A major headwind for the economy continues to be weakness in our key trading partner economies, most notably China. We remain concerned that weaker external demand will weigh on the prices of some of our key exports. As a result, Westpac has revised down the speed at which commodity prices will rebound in coming years.”

“Our sense is that further monetary policy action will still be required to ensure that inflation will fall in a timely manner. That’s why we expect a further increase in the Official Cash Rate in the first half of next year, and only gradual rate reductions from early 2025,” Mr Eckhold concluded.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westpac on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 