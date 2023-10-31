Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bluebird Builds Automated Warehouse In Wiri Featuring $26.5m Technology

Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Bluebird Foods

Wiri-based snack food manufacturer, Bluebird, has celebrated the commissioning stage of its new automated warehouse this week, featuring a $26.5 million state of the art automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS).

The Bluebird ASRS is one of the largest systems of its type in New Zealand and can hold 13,500 pallets of chips.

With a footprint of 3300m2 and an elevation of 38 metres, the automated warehouse will allow the company to increase its operational efficiency by optimising space and reducing material handling and product waste.

The new system is part of the $40 million invested into the business over the past three years, with upgrading technology, improving employee facilities, and enhancing environmental performance of the business, being key focus areas.

Bluebird General Manager, Michelle Cassettari, says the ASRS warehouse is one of Bluebird’s biggest projects since PepsiCo acquired the iconic Kiwi brand in 2007.

“This investment into the facilities represents the growing demand for our iconic snacks that Kiwis know and love,” says Cassettari.

“We produce an astounding amount of chips, close to half a million bags per day, and the new ASRS will allow us to keep up with demand and operate more efficiently and sustainably by reducing truck movements and pallet usage.”

Sustainability continues to be a priority for Bluebird, with the iconic snack brand continually looking for new ways to reduce its environmental footprint. Currently, more than 90 per cent of all waste materials from the Wiri site are recycled – including dirt, peel, packaging, cardboard and plastic. Water usage has been reduced by 28 per cent over the past five years and the site is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

“We are thrilled that the new automated system will support our commitment to minimising waste and promoting positive change for the planet and its people,” concludes Cassettari.

In April this year Bluebird celebrated its 70-year anniversary. The company was founded in 1953 by young entrepreneur, Les Saussey, who first began selling popcorn at the Western Spring Speedway in Auckland, later moving into potato chips, and fast becoming a Kiwi favourite.

 

About PepsiCo


PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

© Scoop Media

