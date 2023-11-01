Never Miss Another Expense Claim: Hnry Launches World-first Offering

Around 1.2 billion dollars of business expenses go unclaimed every year by sole traders who feel overwhelmed by nancial admin, but world-leading innovation from Hnry looks set to change that as the fintech adds debit cards to its arsenal.

The Hnry Visa Business Debit Card can be used anywhere that accepts Visa in-store and online. Every expense is automatically logged via the Hnry App - it’s the only business debit card for sole traders to be oered directly by any accounting service in the world. After a successful trial with hundreds of users in Australia, the rst cards will be available to Kiwis in the next few weeks, and Hnry customers can join the waitlist from today.

Hnry CEO James Fuller says customer feedback has helped develop the debit cards. Research from Hnry’s Sole Trader Pulse in March showed 53% of sole traders were not claiming all the expenses they were entitled to - forgoing up to $5,611 of business expenses each year, totalling more than $ 1 billion.

“People aren’t claiming their expenses because they don’t want the hassle. If you have to keep track of a huge stack of receipts to hand over to your accountant at the end of the financial year - as well as having to reconcile and classify things yourself in accounting software - you’re not going to do it. It gets put into the too-hard basket, which is a shame because claiming expenses can make a huge difference, especially when we’re dealing with inflation and a cost of living crisis.”

The Hnry Visa Business Debit Card is linked to a customer's existing Hnry Account. Every time the card is used to purchase a business expense, the transaction is automatically recorded in the Hnry App. A new expense is raised, then reviewed and claimed to oset tax in real-time as customers spend. Fuller says Hnry will also store the information long-term, eliminating the need for the mountain of receipts.

“At a time when sole traders are facing mounting pressures, this is about finding a solution to make sure people aren’t missing out on expense claims they are entitled to - but without all that manual data entry and reconciliation,” he says

Hnry Visa Business Debit Cards are the next step for the award-winning fintech business, which has been drawing on Kiwi ingenuity and innovation since 2017. They’re working with Novatti - one of the world’s leading payments companies - to deliver the new offering,

Commenting on the partnership, Novatti CEO Mark Healy said, “Novatti and Hnry are united by a shared goal to create innovative payment solutions which make people’s finances easier and more accessible. We are excited to showcase our expertise in card issuing through the Hnry Visa Business Debit Card and support Hnry on its ambition to make earning an independent income simpler for all.”

Fuller says in launching the card, they want to create an attitude shift in the way people look at their business expenses.

“Working with Novatti has allowed us to create something we are excited to bring into the New Zealand market; we are already seeing a really positive response from the trials in Australia,” he says.

There are no additional fees to use the Hnry Visa Business Debit Card, which can also be added to any digital wallet. Hnry customers can now join the Hnry Visa Business Debit Card through the Hnry app.

About Hnry:

Hnry is a digital accountant and tax automation tool, just for sole traders. With a service that automatically calculates and pays taxes, offers full financial admin support, and becomes their customer's accountant, Hnry is a world first and is saving tens-of-thousands of sole traders time, money and stress.

As Australasia’s fastest-growing accountancy service, Hnry is changing what an 'all in one' service means for sole traders. They take care of everything from invoicing and expenses, to tax payments and filings in an affordable, pay-as-you-go model and provide expert, on-demand support. Founded in Wellington in 2017, Hnry has experienced record growth and now helps self-employed people in New Zealand and Australia.

Hnry has continued to win awards and accolades, including ‘Emerging Service of the Year’ at the 2019 Wellington Gold Awards, being named a finalist for ‘Hi-Tech Service of the Year’ at the 2019 NZ Hi-Tech Awards, winning ‘Supporting Gold’ at the 2020 Wellington Gold Awards and the RCSA Outstanding Supplier Award for 2022. They also won the People’s Choice (FinTech Organisation of the Year) Award at the 2022 and 2023 Australian Finnies.

© Scoop Media

