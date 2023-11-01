Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tax Traders Announces The Recipients Of Its Cultivate Technology Scholarship For 2023

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Tax Traders

Leading fintech company, Tax Traders, today announces the recipients of its Cultivate Technology Scholarship, an initiative that supports school leavers who face barriers to access to tertiary education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The first recipient is Paetin Huch, an aspiring video game developer, who wants to see her Māori and Samoan cultures represented in video games. Paetin has long had a passion for being a developer, creating her first mobile app at age 10.

“This scholarship is not only a huge help to me, but to my family as well,” says Huch.

“Having this opportunity means that I can attend university, pursue my dreams in technology, and be able to support myself along the way. I’m excited to get started and start working towards my goals thanks to Tax Traders.”

The scholarship has also been awarded to Munro Portinari, who is interested in a career in cyber security, and more specifically, the intersection of national security and cyber defence.

Tax Traders co-founder Nicola Taylor says, “We started this scholarship in order to help level the playing field for those continually underrepresented in the tech sector, because we need people with diverse backgrounds in order to build tech that serves everyone.

“When there’s diversity in tech, we all win. We solve problems faster and build better technology when we have a range of perspectives around the table. Diversity in thought leads us to better innovation, better ideas, and better outcomes for all.”

Both recipients will receive tailored support, with Huch receiving a scholarship valued at more than $30,000 over three years, and Portinari receiving a $10,000 scholarship plus a technology package. Alongside this, they are welcomed into the Tax Traders team via an internship, plus mentoring, support, and coaching.

“We were blown away by the calibre of applicants this year,” says Becki Butler, chief marketing officer at Tax Traders.

“These are young people who are motivated by social impact, are actively interested in the issues facing society, and are committed to improving our world.

“This year’s recipients exemplify what it means to push through adversity to achieve incredible things, and we are looking forward to following and supporting their journeys through university and beyond.”

In 2022 the scholarship was awarded to Toma Mirchevska, an engineering student at the University of Auckland, and Fusi Mataele, an Information Technology student at Manukau Institute of Technology.

As a certified B Corp, Tax Traders believes in the power of business to be a force for good in society, which inspired the creation of the annual Cultivate Technology Scholarship in partnership with Taxlab. Learn more about the programme on Tax Traders website and LinkedIn.

