Cloudian Signs New A/NZ Partners As Data Immutability Demand Escalates

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Cloudian

Cloudian today announced it has signed up a range of new partners across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) as demand for object storage and immutable data backup surges following a rise in ransomware attacks and data breaches.

New partners include Baidam, Elysium, Nueva, Qirx, Secure Agility, and Vectec. The company has also expanded existing partnerships with Communications Design & Management (CDM) on the back of the demand.

The partners cover a range of regions across A/NZ as well as IT disciplines such as cloud, cyber security, and government-specific ICT services. Cloudian’s Senior Director for Asia Pacific & Japan, James Wright, says demand for the company’s Object Lock data immutability technology has been a major factor in the company’s partner expansion.

“In the aftermath of a very difficult period for cyber-attacks for the region, government agencies and enterprises are looking at what they need beyond perimeter defences to be protected and resilient,” said Wright.

“Immutable data backup really is a no brainer in that conversation. No amount of cyber security measures can make an organisation untouchable from ransomware. But they can have an untouchable, clean copy of critical, operational. That is the insurance policy, the lifeline we need when the worst happens and it’s great to see that message resonating with our partner community and customers.”

A recent report from Veeam highlighted that on average, organisations were only able to recover 69 per cent of their data in the event of a data breach. Wright says time is also a major factor when it comes to injecting data back into the organisation post breach.

“Ransomware attacks can cost thousands of dollars a minute or more. If you’re waiting to retrieve data from old legacy systems, or worse, from the attackers, you’re looking at days or weeks to get a likely incomplete dataset back. The combination of Cloudian’s technology and our partners’ expertise means organisations can get back online with their key data within a few hours.”

John Walters, CEO of NEXTGEN Group stated, “Cloudian has been a part of our cyber and data resilience portfolio for many years and expanding its partner ecosystem with these quality relationships is testament to its technology and the opportunity in the market. Data resilience is a key part of a holistic approach to managing cyber risk and we view Cloudian as an excellent choice for Australian critical infrastructure, companies that deal with sensitive personal information, and – more broadly – any organisation that needs data surety to function.”

Essential Eight maturity driving immutability

Wright added that in Australia, a renewed push to achieve and move up the maturity levels in the Essential Eight (E8) maturity model has added to the emphasis on immutability.

“Data immutability addresses a number of requirements for E8, particularly as you move up the levels,” he said. “We’re seeing more and more agencies, critical infrastructure providers, and enterprises align with E8, which is rightfully shining a greater light on data immutability.”

##

About Cloudian

Cloudian is a leader in data management software for the hybrid cloud. With military-grade security, limitless scalability, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian’s cloud-compatible object storage lets users optimize data access, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like platform. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both conventional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.­­

