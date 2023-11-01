Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aspiring Law Acquires Suburban Law Parklands And Cashmere

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Aspiring Law

 

Aspiring Law has acquired the Suburban Law practice in Parklands and Cashmere, expanding its local presence in Christchurch and adding to its other locations in Wanaka, Arrowtown and Dunedin.

Janice Hughes, co-director of Aspiring Law says: “This acquisition reflects the importance of the Christchurch market to us and our longer-term strategy. Being available to our clients wherever they are, is important to us, and this will make it easier for clients to visit us outside of the hustle and bustle of the central city. We’re thrilled to become part of the Parklands and Cashmere communities and start this exciting new chapter.”

“The decision to merge with Suburban Law was an easy one”, says co-director Steph Gifford. We’re both locally run legal practices with shared values and similar ways of doing business so this couldn’t be a better match. It’s been a comfortable and seamless transition aided by the fact that our people are like minded and the teams complement each other beautifully.”

Aspiring Law’s innovative approach provides clients with the ability to access legal advice in the easiest possible way. Whether that is by phone, in person, via electronic means or online through the use of smart technology and BOTs.

The new partnership will provide Suburban Law clients with wider expertise and resources that come with a bigger team but at the same time keeping the personalised local approach.

Aspiring Law is known for pioneering a modern take on legal support and taking a no-nonsense approach to the use of legal jargon so clients can understand what is being said.

For Suburban Law clients, it’s business as usual, just with a few new faces added to the mix.

