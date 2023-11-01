Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nespresso Celebrates The Joy Of Gifting With Limited-edition Festive 2023 Range

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Nespresso

Nespresso Festive Coffees

As the holiday season approaches, Nespresso is thrilled to announce this year’s highly-anticipated Festive Collection, enchanting New Zealanders with the release of eight indulgent limited-edition coffees for Vertuo and Original.

Carefully crafted to elevate your summer celebrations with unforgettable taste and style, the heroes of this year’s collection are three new limited-edition coffee blends— flavoured coffees Frosted Caramel Nut and Seasonal Delight Spices available in both Vertuo and Original, and Festive Black Espresso for Original and Festive Black Double Espresso for Vertuo.

Additionally, limited-edition seasonal flavours Peppermint Pinwheel and Gingerbread join the Barista Creations Flavoured range. But that’s not all that Nespresso has under the tree this year, with a selection of premium accessories that provide the perfect gifting options for any of your coffee-loving friends and family this festive season.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Nespresso is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in Aotearoa. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

EXPERIENCE UNFORGETTABLE TASTE WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED-EDITION FESTIVE COLLECTION:

Frosted Caramel Nut – LIMITED-EDITION

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Notes: Caramel & Almond

For Vertuo: Mug (230ml), RRP: $1.70 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), RRP: $1.40 per capsule

This coffee blend journeys to the heart of the holiday spirit. A caramel and almond flavour embrace Nespresso’s smooth blend of Latin America and African Arabicas to bring that festive atmosphere you’ve been looking forward to all year long. As the malty cereal note of the coffees becomes one with the warming caramel flavour, an almond vanilla biscuit note emerges, inviting you to take a moment to sit back and enjoy.

Seasonal Delight Spices – LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Warm Spices & Fruity

For Vertuo: Mug (230ml), RRP $1.70 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), RRP $1.40 per capsule

A heart-warming coffee inspired by the classic mulled wine. A smooth blend of Latin American and African Arabicas gets a delightful spiced and winey flavour, establishing this as the coffee to make magical memories with. Festive citrus and a mix of spices to fill your cup.

Festive Black – LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Woody & Spicy

For Vertuo: Double Espresso (80ml), RRP: $1.40 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml), RRP: $1.20 per capsule

Cosy up with Festive Black Espresso this year. A blend of Arabicas from Honduras, Uganda and beyond takes you away to an enchanted world of tastes that bring you that festive feel – a place where roasted woody aromas with warming sweet spices notes await, harmoniously topped with hint of ripe jammy fruits to delight the taste buds.

NEW SEASONAL FAVOURITES IN BARISTA CREATIONS FLAVOURED RANGE FOR VERTUO:

Further unlocking a full range of coffee styles delivered by the Nespresso Vertuo system, two limited-edition seasonal favourites are introduced to the Barista Creations Flavoured range. Experience the unforgettable taste of Gingerbread and Peppermint Pinwheel, whether served hot in your favourite mug or over ice with a dash of your favourite milk and syrup.

Gingerbread – SEASONAL, LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Gingerbread, Cereal & Spicy

Extraction: Mug (230ml)

RRP: $1.70 per capsule

A balanced coffee with hints of ginger and spice, reminiscent of gingerbread. Combine with a dash of milk to transform this coffee with sweetness, warm ginger spice and biscuit notes.

Peppermint Pinwheel – SEASONAL, LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Peppermint Candy

Extraction: Mug (230ml)

RRP: $1.70 per capsule

Peppermint Pinwheel comes to life in your cup and brings with it some festive spirit. The cereal notes in the blend of Ethiopian, Central and South American Arabicas are smooth and sweet with a velvety texture. Add a dash of milk to create a smooth and sweet cup.

SIP IN STYLE AT HOME WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED-EDITION ACCESSORIES:

Nespresso’s Festive Collection also includes a range of limited-edition accessories and gifts, perfect for enjoying during your holiday gatherings or while savouring the scenic beauty of Aotearoa’s summer landscapes.

BARISTA COCKTAIL GLASS

Raise a toast to the holiday season with the Barista Cocktail Glass, embossed with an emblematic design. Elevate your coffee rituals and savour the delicious blend of taste and style.

RRP: $30

FESTIVE COFFEE MUG

Surprise and Delight with the Festive Coffee Mug - Gift loved ones with the Festive Coffee Mug, inspired by a modern and sophisticated design, reflecting the spirit of celebration.

RRP: $35

NOMAD LARGE TRAVEL MUG

Nespresso’s Nomad Large Travel Mug now comes in the iconic midnight blue colour, bringing excitement and convenience to your coffee moments.

RRP: $60

DARK CHOCOLATE BERGAMOT & PINK PEPPER

Elevate your coffee experience with the finest 70% dark chocolate with Bergamot & Pink Pepper Dark Chocolate Squares, a perfect gift, or a delightful personal treat. Available exclusively in Nespresso Boutiques.

RRP: $14

COUNTDOWN TO THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH STYLE

Nespresso Festive Accessories

NESPRESSO ADVENT CALENDARS

Rounding out the Festive Collection are this season’s Original and Vertuo Advent Calendars, containing 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day. The advent calendars, which are a coveted gift, contain the three limited-edition Festive coffees as well as favourites from the Nespresso permanent range, offering a different coffee behind each door.

  • Original Advent Calendar: RRP $75.00
  • Vertuo Advent Calendar: RRP $85.00

The Nespresso Barista Cocktail Glass, Festive Coffee Mug, Nomad Large Travel Mug, and Advent Calendars will be available in Boutiques and online in early November, for a limited time so get your hands on one while stocks last.

Nespresso’s Festive Collection is now available in Nespresso Boutiques and online, priced between $1.20-$1.70 NZD per capsule depending on the system and specific coffee. The collection is available for a limited amount of time and in limited quantities, while supplies last.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nespresso on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 