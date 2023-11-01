Nespresso Celebrates The Joy Of Gifting With Limited-edition Festive 2023 Range

Nespresso Festive Coffees

As the holiday season approaches, Nespresso is thrilled to announce this year’s highly-anticipated Festive Collection, enchanting New Zealanders with the release of eight indulgent limited-edition coffees for Vertuo and Original.

Carefully crafted to elevate your summer celebrations with unforgettable taste and style, the heroes of this year’s collection are three new limited-edition coffee blends— flavoured coffees Frosted Caramel Nut and Seasonal Delight Spices available in both Vertuo and Original, and Festive Black Espresso for Original and Festive Black Double Espresso for Vertuo.

Additionally, limited-edition seasonal flavours Peppermint Pinwheel and Gingerbread join the Barista Creations Flavoured range. But that’s not all that Nespresso has under the tree this year, with a selection of premium accessories that provide the perfect gifting options for any of your coffee-loving friends and family this festive season.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Nespresso is committed to showing Kiwis how their small recycling act can have a large positive impact, right here in Aotearoa. Nespresso’s coffee capsules are made using at least 80% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

EXPERIENCE UNFORGETTABLE TASTE WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED-EDITION FESTIVE COLLECTION:

Frosted Caramel Nut – LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Caramel & Almond

For Vertuo: Mug (230ml), RRP: $1.70 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), RRP: $1.40 per capsule

This coffee blend journeys to the heart of the holiday spirit. A caramel and almond flavour embrace Nespresso’s smooth blend of Latin America and African Arabicas to bring that festive atmosphere you’ve been looking forward to all year long. As the malty cereal note of the coffees becomes one with the warming caramel flavour, an almond vanilla biscuit note emerges, inviting you to take a moment to sit back and enjoy.

Seasonal Delight Spices – LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Warm Spices & Fruity

For Vertuo: Mug (230ml), RRP $1.70 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml) or Lungo (110ml), RRP $1.40 per capsule

A heart-warming coffee inspired by the classic mulled wine. A smooth blend of Latin American and African Arabicas gets a delightful spiced and winey flavour, establishing this as the coffee to make magical memories with. Festive citrus and a mix of spices to fill your cup.

Festive Black – LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Woody & Spicy

For Vertuo: Double Espresso (80ml), RRP: $1.40 per capsule

For Original: Espresso (40ml), RRP: $1.20 per capsule

Cosy up with Festive Black Espresso this year. A blend of Arabicas from Honduras, Uganda and beyond takes you away to an enchanted world of tastes that bring you that festive feel – a place where roasted woody aromas with warming sweet spices notes await, harmoniously topped with hint of ripe jammy fruits to delight the taste buds.

NEW SEASONAL FAVOURITES IN BARISTA CREATIONS FLAVOURED RANGE FOR VERTUO:

Further unlocking a full range of coffee styles delivered by the Nespresso Vertuo system, two limited-edition seasonal favourites are introduced to the Barista Creations Flavoured range. Experience the unforgettable taste of Gingerbread and Peppermint Pinwheel, whether served hot in your favourite mug or over ice with a dash of your favourite milk and syrup.

Gingerbread – SEASONAL, LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Gingerbread, Cereal & Spicy

Extraction: Mug (230ml)

RRP: $1.70 per capsule

A balanced coffee with hints of ginger and spice, reminiscent of gingerbread. Combine with a dash of milk to transform this coffee with sweetness, warm ginger spice and biscuit notes.

Peppermint Pinwheel – SEASONAL, LIMITED-EDITION

Notes: Peppermint Candy

Extraction: Mug (230ml)

RRP: $1.70 per capsule

Peppermint Pinwheel comes to life in your cup and brings with it some festive spirit. The cereal notes in the blend of Ethiopian, Central and South American Arabicas are smooth and sweet with a velvety texture. Add a dash of milk to create a smooth and sweet cup.

SIP IN STYLE AT HOME WITH NESPRESSO’S LIMITED-EDITION ACCESSORIES:

Nespresso’s Festive Collection also includes a range of limited-edition accessories and gifts, perfect for enjoying during your holiday gatherings or while savouring the scenic beauty of Aotearoa’s summer landscapes.

BARISTA COCKTAIL GLASS

Raise a toast to the holiday season with the Barista Cocktail Glass, embossed with an emblematic design. Elevate your coffee rituals and savour the delicious blend of taste and style.

RRP: $30

FESTIVE COFFEE MUG

Surprise and Delight with the Festive Coffee Mug - Gift loved ones with the Festive Coffee Mug, inspired by a modern and sophisticated design, reflecting the spirit of celebration.

RRP: $35

NOMAD LARGE TRAVEL MUG

Nespresso’s Nomad Large Travel Mug now comes in the iconic midnight blue colour, bringing excitement and convenience to your coffee moments.

RRP: $60

DARK CHOCOLATE BERGAMOT & PINK PEPPER

Elevate your coffee experience with the finest 70% dark chocolate with Bergamot & Pink Pepper Dark Chocolate Squares, a perfect gift, or a delightful personal treat. Available exclusively in Nespresso Boutiques.

RRP: $14

COUNTDOWN TO THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH STYLE

Nespresso Festive Accessories

NESPRESSO ADVENT CALENDARS

Rounding out the Festive Collection are this season’s Original and Vertuo Advent Calendars, containing 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day. The advent calendars, which are a coveted gift, contain the three limited-edition Festive coffees as well as favourites from the Nespresso permanent range, offering a different coffee behind each door.

Original Advent Calendar: RRP $75.00

Vertuo Advent Calendar: RRP $85.00

The Nespresso Barista Cocktail Glass, Festive Coffee Mug, Nomad Large Travel Mug, and Advent Calendars will be available in Boutiques and online in early November, for a limited time so get your hands on one while stocks last.

Nespresso’s Festive Collection is now available in Nespresso Boutiques and online, priced between $1.20-$1.70 NZD per capsule depending on the system and specific coffee. The collection is available for a limited amount of time and in limited quantities, while supplies last.

