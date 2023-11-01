Ngatea Lotto player wins $1 million

One lucky Lotto player from Ngatea will be starting the month on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Ngatea Lotto & Foodmart in Ngatea.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after each winning $100,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at Paper Plus Meadowbank in Auckland and at Countdown Manukau in Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

