Premium Hospitality At Te Kaha

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Venues Otautahi

Te Kaha's four-storey West Stand is on track for structural completion by the end of this year and Venues Ōtautahi Chief Executive, Caroline Harvie-Teare, says there is already strong demand for the premium hospitality spaces.

"The corporate and premium hospitality offerings Te Kaha will include are a significant step up from what Waitaha Canterbury has previously had, and this is already generating significant interest from businesses and individuals," Harvie-Teare said.

"The spaces have been thoughtfully designed to ensure there are various options to suit various hosting requirements. From the Ōtautahi Lounge, which will provide members with a place for networking as well as premium seating, to the Open Corporate Reserves with bowl seating in a dedicated, serviced space, and the hospitality suites offering a higher level of privacy - no matter which option you choose, guests are guaranteed excellent views, sophisticated surroundings and premium hospitality."

Caroline Harvie-Teare says this provides an exciting opportunity for local businesses and organisations to secure their place in what will be the country's premier stadium.

"Everything we are planning at Te Kaha is underpinned by the desire for this to be a venue Cantabrians feel proud of and a part of. The premium hospitality spaces are a key part of achieving this goal because this is where local businesses can genuinely feel they can connect and where they will be proud to bring guests for a variety of events.

"These premium hospitality offerings will go to market in mid-2024 and preferential priority will be given to existing Venues Ōtautahi suite holders and commercial partners, so this is the time for businesses to discuss their options with us if they want to be at the front of the queue for corporate hosting at Te Kaha."

ŌTAUTAHI LOUNGE

The Ōtautahi Lounge, located on level 1 of the West Stand, includes comfortable wider seating in the bowl, one of the best views in the house, and a premium food and beverage offering for up to 892 guests. The lounge has two easily accessible feature bars for members, while the private terrace allows you to enjoy events in the open air with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. In addition to the lounge and terrace, guests will have the ability to sit in dedicated bowl seating to be even closer to the action.

HOSPITALITY SUITES

The 23 hospitality suites on level 2 of the West Stand are where you will find some of the best seats in the house along with high-end hospitality for 15 to 60 guests. Each suite includes a private terrace with excellent views of the field of play. The premium finishings in the suites and dedicated service offering will ensure a bespoke event experience for your guests. This is the perfect blend of privacy and shared experience; luxury and comfort.

OPEN CORPORATE RESERVES

The Open Corporate Reserves (OCRs) offer an exciting and exclusive experience, providing a dedicated space within the stands for you and your group. Food and beverages will be delivered to your seats and the OCR also has a private fridge, ensuring you do not need to miss a single moment of the action. The 104 OCRs, comprising of 11 seats each, offer the perfect combination of being part of the crowd experience, while enjoying the comfort and ease of a private space with dedicated amenities.

