Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rockit Powers Into The South Island Through Partnership With Turley Farms

Thursday, 2 November 2023, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Rockit Global

Innovative Kiwi company, Rockit Global Limited, is expanding its footprint across the country, with the first Rockit™ apples now growing in the South Island.

Rockit Global Chairman John Loughlin says, in the next 20 years, horticulture has the potential to transform the rural Canterbury landscape.

“Growing apples uses significantly less water, requires markedly lower nitrogen inputs than either dairy or arable production and, as a perennial crop, doesn’t require annual cultivation.”

Rockit General Manager Commercial Tom Lane says, a key part of Rockit’s strategy is geographical diversification. “Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne remain home for Rockit, but we are looking to ensure the long-term resilience of our growing footprint. We are using climate scenario modelling to identify new growing regions and see Canterbury becoming a prime region for horticultural production in New Zealand in coming years.”

Rockit’s first South Island partner is the highly-regarded Turley Farms. “Murray and Margaret Turley have a well-deserved reputation as excellent growers at the forefront of innovation and diversification. We are proud to have them as our first commercial partner in the South Island,” says Lane.

The Turleys have been significant and innovative producers in Canterbury for more than 50 years, transforming low productivity, dry crop and stock properties into high-value vegetable and arable land.

In 2012, they bought into Dairy Holdings which runs 63 dairy farms and 20 support blocks and, the following year, created Farmers Mill, which produces all the flour for Griffins NZ. The state-of-the-art facility allows local growers to mill their own wheat, demonstrating the Turleys’ strength in collaborating with other farmers and like-minded businesspeople. Onion processing plant, Southern Packers is another of their ventures.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In 2021, Turley agronomist Dominic Cosgrove visited Hawke’s Bay to study the viability of planting apples on a Turley property in Rangitata. The resulting trial orchard, planted under the 2D system with dripline irrigation, gave the Turleys the confidence to align with Rockit.

The joint venture between Rockit and Turley Farms has seen an initial 20 hectares of Rockit™ apples planted this year. The parties are looking for a third partner to join them to take the total development to at least 100 hectares over the next three years. An Information Memorandum is planned to be released this month, where qualified parties will be invited to inspect the development in November.

Murray Turley, CEO of Turley Farms Ltd, says Turley Farms began exploring the potential for growing pip fruit in South Canterbury two and a half years ago.

"During this exploration, Rockit™ apples emerged as a standout opportunity, offering excellent eating characteristics, a unique consumer proposition and brand, great growing support and premium returns for growers. After 15 months of discussions, Rockit and Turley Farms are thrilled to announce the establishment of a joint venture, marking the beginning of a new era for the pip fruit industry in Canterbury,” says Turley.

Winner of the Supreme Award at the 2022 New Zealand International Business Awards, Rockit is a Kiwi export success story despite challenging conditions, now selling into more than 30 different territories, including China, India, Vietnam, the USA and UAE.

“We are seeing significant growth in our existing markets, alongside rapid expansion into convenience channels where our Rockit™ apple packs meet the growing consumer demand for a healthy, unprocessed, on-the-go snack. We’re creating entirely new occasions for apples,” says Lane.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rockit Global on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 