Wellington Airport Releases First Climate-related Disclosures

Friday, 3 November 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport has released its first climate-related disclosures today, highlighting the challenges and opportunities posed by a changing climate.

The report outlines how the airport is managing governance, strategy and risk along with measuring progress towards targets such as net zero emissions for its own direct operations by 2030.

It highlights physical risks such as storm surge and extreme weather events, and adaption strategies including planned renewal of its sea defences.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says:

“Every responsible business should be reducing its own emissions and preparing for the impacts of climate change. In aviation we have to prepare for changes affecting our physical assets, future travel patterns, government regulation and emerging technologies.

“It’s vital we get this right, given the importance of air travel to Wellington’s economic and social wellbeing.

“The report highlights a positive opportunity for Wellington to be a hub for short haul electric flights, given our unique geographic location at the centre of the country.

“While there’s more work to do, this report highlights we are on the right track and have the right systems in place to keep making good progress.”

Mandatory climate-related disclosures are required from 2024. Wellington Airport’s disclosures will be updated each year to comply with the standards issued by the External Reporting Board (XRB).

Some of Wellington Airport’s recent sustainability achievements include:

  • Rated fifth best participating airport in the world for performance and management of environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts by GRESB.
  • Converting $100 million of bank facilities into sustainability linked lending.
  • 100% of Airside Operations vehicles (excluding Fire Service vehicles) fully replaced by hybrid/electric models.
  • Partnering with electric aircraft manufacturer Heart Aerospace and bidding to host Air New Zealand’s ‘Mission Next Gen Aircraft’.
  • Developed a new electric bus charging facility to support the new fully electric airport bus service.
  • Established a community garden to help recycle and reduce waste.

The full report is available here.

