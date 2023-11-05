Nine Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Nine lucky Lotto players will be on cloud nine after each winning $111,111 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Waikato Countdown Te Awamutu Waikato Pak n Save Papamoa Papamoa Merrilands Lotto & Post New Plymouth Paper Plus Stratford Taranaki Caltex Karamu Road Hastings MyLotto Hastings MyLotto Christchurch City MyLotto Southland



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

© Scoop Media

