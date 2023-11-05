Nine Lotto Players Share $1 Million
Nine lucky Lotto players will be on cloud nine after each winning $111,111 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Waikato
|Countdown Te Awamutu
|Waikato
|Pak n Save Papamoa
|Papamoa
|Merrilands Lotto & Post
|New Plymouth
|Paper Plus Stratford
|Taranaki
|Caltex Karamu Road
|Hastings
|MyLotto
|Hastings
|MyLotto
|Christchurch City
|MyLotto
|Southland
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.
Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.