29 Lotto Players Win Second Division

It will be a night to remember for twenty-nine lucky Lotto players after each winning $8,277 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $16,029.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at on MyLotto to players from Canterbury. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Auckland Mayfair Superette Auckland Countdown Lynn Mall Auckland Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto Auckland Favona Foodmarket Auckland Paper Plus Pukekohe Auckland Caltex Morrinsville Waikato Pak n Save Te Awamutu Waikato MyLotto Tauranga Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma Hastings Night n Day Taranaki Street Wellington MyLotto Nelson MyLotto (x3) Christchurch City MyLotto (+PB) Waimakariri MyLotto (x9) Waimakariri MyLotto (+PB) Ashburton MyLotto Ashburton MyLotto Selwyn MyLotto Queenstown Lakes

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

