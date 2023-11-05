29 Lotto Players Win Second Division
It will be a night to remember for twenty-nine lucky Lotto players after each winning $8,277 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
Two lucky players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $16,029.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at on MyLotto to players from Canterbury. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto
|Auckland
|Mayfair Superette
|Auckland
|Countdown Lynn Mall
|Auckland
|Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto
|Auckland
|Favona Foodmarket
|Auckland
|Paper Plus Pukekohe
|Auckland
|Caltex Morrinsville
|Waikato
|Pak n Save Te Awamutu
|Waikato
|MyLotto
|Tauranga
|Unichem Stortford Lodge Pharma
|Hastings
|Night n Day Taranaki Street
|Wellington
|MyLotto
|Nelson
|MyLotto (x3)
|Christchurch City
|MyLotto (+PB)
|Waimakariri
|MyLotto (x9)
|Waimakariri
|MyLotto (+PB)
|Ashburton
|MyLotto
|Ashburton
|MyLotto
|Selwyn
|MyLotto
|Queenstown Lakes
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.