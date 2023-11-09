Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commvault Introduces New Cloud-based Solutions For Cyber Resilience

Thursday, 9 November 2023, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Commvault

Commvault, a prominent provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, has introduced the revolutionary Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI. This cutting-edge platform offers a comprehensive solution to enhance cyber resilience in an age of relentless ransomware attacks and malicious cyber threats.

Commvault Cloud, a Game-Changer for Cyber Resilience

Commvault Cloud is a ground-breaking platform that unifies all of the company's SaaS and software offerings into a single, user-friendly interface, providing holistic visibility and control. Beyond that, this platform is specifically designed for cyber resilience, empowering users to identify threats swiftly, facilitate clean recoveries, and expedite threat response at the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). The unique architecture of Commvault Cloud enables customers to secure and recover their data across various workloads, infrastructures, and locations.

The Need for Modern Cyber Resilience

In an era where cyber threats are constantly evolving, achieving enterprise-grade cyber resilience is more critical than ever. A recent IDC study revealed that 59% of ITOps and SecOps professionals expect cyber recovery to take days or even weeks, which is unacceptable for maintaining business continuity. Commvault aims to address this challenge by offering a holistic solution that encompasses data protection, security, AI-powered intelligence, and efficient recovery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Arlie: Your AI Co-Pilot

One of the notable innovations introduced with Commvault Cloud is "Arlie," which stands for "Autonomous Resilience." Arlie is an AI co-pilot that is available 24/7 to assist users in plain, simple language. Behind the scenes, Arlie interfaces with generative AI models to consolidate information and provide users with personalized actionable responses. This includes verifying clean recovery points for critical systems and generating requested code quickly. Arlie's backend integration with Azure OpenAI Service enhances its capabilities, enabling features such as active insights, code assistance, custom walk-throughs, and root cause remediation.

AI and Security Advancements

Commvault Cloud incorporates AI and security advancements directly into its workflows, providing intelligent insights to users. These features include advanced threat prediction, which utilises real-time predictive threat analysis to detect AI-driven ransomware before it impacts data backups. Additionally, the platform introduces Cloudburst Recovery, which leverages infrastructure-as-code and cloud-scaling to automate rapid data recovery.

Cleanroom Recovery with Microsoft Azure

Commvault has partnered with Microsoft Azure to offer "Cleanroom Recovery," a service that allows customers to recover their data to a cleanroom in the cloud, ensuring rapid, frictionless, and reliable recoveries. This service is particularly valuable for conducting incident response testing regularly.

Introducing Platinum Resilience

Commvault introduces "Platinum Resilience," a fully managed service designed to provide unmatched protection, engagement, and responsiveness to cybersecurity threats and disaster situations. This service encompasses enterprise-grade backup and recovery, advanced AI-driven automation, cyber deception, recovery testing, advanced reporting, security audits, custom telemetry, and more. Platinum Resilience also offers a dedicated, secured, isolated control plane and a 24x7 ransomware readiness and response team. It comes with the Commvault Protection Warranty to guarantee recovery from a cyber-attack.

Availability and Partnerships

Commvault Cloud is available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Salesforce AppExchange, offering customers a variety of options for accessing the platform.

In addition to its powerful features, Commvault Cloud has garnered support and endorsements from various industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, Microsoft, Oracle, Pure Storage, and VAST Data.

Customer Endorsements

Customers have also expressed their enthusiasm for Commvault Cloud, recognising its potential to improve cyber resilience. American Pacific Mortgage's CIO, Michele Buschman, highlights the platform's AI-driven cyber recovery capabilities, while Persistent's Rajiv Sodhi commends the platform for enhancing their security posture with fast recovery and AI capabilities.

In Conclusion

Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, is a ground-breaking platform that combines data protection, security, intelligence, and recovery into a unified, holistic solution for cyber resilience. With innovations like Arlie, AI-driven threat prediction, and cleanroom recovery, Commvault Cloud is well-positioned to meet the growing challenges of modern cybersecurity. This platform offers a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective approach to safeguarding critical data and ensuring business continuity in the face of cyber threats.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commvault on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 