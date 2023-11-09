Commvault Introduces New Cloud-based Solutions For Cyber Resilience

Commvault, a prominent provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organisations, has introduced the revolutionary Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI. This cutting-edge platform offers a comprehensive solution to enhance cyber resilience in an age of relentless ransomware attacks and malicious cyber threats.

Commvault Cloud, a Game-Changer for Cyber Resilience

Commvault Cloud is a ground-breaking platform that unifies all of the company's SaaS and software offerings into a single, user-friendly interface, providing holistic visibility and control. Beyond that, this platform is specifically designed for cyber resilience, empowering users to identify threats swiftly, facilitate clean recoveries, and expedite threat response at the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). The unique architecture of Commvault Cloud enables customers to secure and recover their data across various workloads, infrastructures, and locations.

The Need for Modern Cyber Resilience

In an era where cyber threats are constantly evolving, achieving enterprise-grade cyber resilience is more critical than ever. A recent IDC study revealed that 59% of ITOps and SecOps professionals expect cyber recovery to take days or even weeks, which is unacceptable for maintaining business continuity. Commvault aims to address this challenge by offering a holistic solution that encompasses data protection, security, AI-powered intelligence, and efficient recovery.

Arlie: Your AI Co-Pilot

One of the notable innovations introduced with Commvault Cloud is "Arlie," which stands for "Autonomous Resilience." Arlie is an AI co-pilot that is available 24/7 to assist users in plain, simple language. Behind the scenes, Arlie interfaces with generative AI models to consolidate information and provide users with personalized actionable responses. This includes verifying clean recovery points for critical systems and generating requested code quickly. Arlie's backend integration with Azure OpenAI Service enhances its capabilities, enabling features such as active insights, code assistance, custom walk-throughs, and root cause remediation.

AI and Security Advancements

Commvault Cloud incorporates AI and security advancements directly into its workflows, providing intelligent insights to users. These features include advanced threat prediction, which utilises real-time predictive threat analysis to detect AI-driven ransomware before it impacts data backups. Additionally, the platform introduces Cloudburst Recovery, which leverages infrastructure-as-code and cloud-scaling to automate rapid data recovery.

Cleanroom Recovery with Microsoft Azure

Commvault has partnered with Microsoft Azure to offer "Cleanroom Recovery," a service that allows customers to recover their data to a cleanroom in the cloud, ensuring rapid, frictionless, and reliable recoveries. This service is particularly valuable for conducting incident response testing regularly.

Introducing Platinum Resilience

Commvault introduces "Platinum Resilience," a fully managed service designed to provide unmatched protection, engagement, and responsiveness to cybersecurity threats and disaster situations. This service encompasses enterprise-grade backup and recovery, advanced AI-driven automation, cyber deception, recovery testing, advanced reporting, security audits, custom telemetry, and more. Platinum Resilience also offers a dedicated, secured, isolated control plane and a 24x7 ransomware readiness and response team. It comes with the Commvault Protection Warranty to guarantee recovery from a cyber-attack.

Availability and Partnerships

Commvault Cloud is available through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Salesforce AppExchange, offering customers a variety of options for accessing the platform.

In addition to its powerful features, Commvault Cloud has garnered support and endorsements from various industry leaders, including Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hitachi Vantara, HPE, Microsoft, Oracle, Pure Storage, and VAST Data.

Customer Endorsements

Customers have also expressed their enthusiasm for Commvault Cloud, recognising its potential to improve cyber resilience. American Pacific Mortgage's CIO, Michele Buschman, highlights the platform's AI-driven cyber recovery capabilities, while Persistent's Rajiv Sodhi commends the platform for enhancing their security posture with fast recovery and AI capabilities.

In Conclusion

Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, is a ground-breaking platform that combines data protection, security, intelligence, and recovery into a unified, holistic solution for cyber resilience. With innovations like Arlie, AI-driven threat prediction, and cleanroom recovery, Commvault Cloud is well-positioned to meet the growing challenges of modern cybersecurity. This platform offers a comprehensive, efficient, and cost-effective approach to safeguarding critical data and ensuring business continuity in the face of cyber threats.

