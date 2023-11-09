ManageEngine Empowers MSPs With Unveiling Of Cloud-based Remote Monitoring And Management Solution For Endpoints

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the launch of Endpoint Central MSP Cloud, which brings the advantages of the cloud’s scalability, flexibility, and efficiency to the remote monitoring and management (RMM) of endpoints for managed service providers (MSPs). The launch also completes the first stage of the company’s vision for a unified platform for MSPs.

MSPs need a holistic solution for remotely monitoring and managing clients’ desktops, servers, laptops and mobile devices from a central location. However, on-premises solutions come with scalability constraints and increased upfront expenses, hampering business growth. Shifting to a cloud solution offers MSPs the flexibility to scale up their resources as needed, ensuring IT costs align with their actual needs.

“This cloud release enables service providers to focus on addressing their clients’ IT challenges and growing their businesses without the worry of operational complexities,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president of ManageEngine. “Endpoint Central MSP Cloud delivers RMM capabilities for endpoints, enabling MSPs to automate everyday management and security tasks and allowing them to be available to help clients with their real-time requirements.”

Highlights of Endpoint Central MSP Cloud include:

Extensive support for devices and operating systems.

A single agent for a wide range of capabilities across device management, security and compliance.

Integral remote access and troubleshooting without the need for additional setup or agents.

Extensive third-party patch automation across varied device types and environments.

Strong third-party integrations and a vast API ecosystem to promote interoperability with MSPs’ existing technology stacks.

“With Endpoint Central MSP, ManageEngine has enabled us to manage multiple customers and their numerous endpoints with only a small IT team,” said Per Bendixen, senior IT consultant at RelateIT. “And as our company continues to expand, we’re eager to further streamline our operations with Endpoint Central MSP Cloud.”

Staging the Unified Platform

In today's digital-first business environment, MSPs build their own tech stack consisting of a range of specialised tools from various vendors to effectively manage, maintain and secure their clients' IT infrastructures, and to optimise and run their own operations. This not only increases the total cost of ownership, but also the complexity, forcing MSPs to juggle between multiple tools and bear with weak integrations.

“We have built a diverse ecosystem of solutions catering to the varied needs of MSPs, including for identity and access management, RMM and professional service automation, and we plan on bringing all of them to the cloud,” said Venkatachalam. “With this release, we are on the brink of delivering a single cloud platform that will enable these solutions to work together seamlessly, eliminating integration headaches and empowering MSPs to maximise their revenues with minimal effort and investment.”

Pricing and Availability

Endpoint Central MSP Cloud is available immediately. Pricing starts at $2 per device, per month. A free, one-year license to manage 250 devices is available at mnge.it/Bkd. The free license offer extends to customers who migrate from the on-premises version of Endpoint Central MSP.

About ManageEngine's MSP Suite of Solutions

The ManageEngine MSP suite is a set of solutions exclusively crafted for service providers. The suite encompasses a wide range of capabilities MSPs need to deliver exceptional services and streamline their own business operations, including identity and access management, remote monitoring and management, professional service automation and cybersecurity services. For more information, please visit manageengine.com/MSP and follow the suite on LinkedIn.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management and security tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China, Australia, and the United Kingdom as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com; follow the company blog and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

