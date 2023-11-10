Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mixing It Up: Chef Luis Cabrera’s Margarita Adventure

Friday, 10 November 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: Agave Spirits

Chef Luis Cabrera's journey is nothing short of a culinary odyssey that has led to the creation of a remarkable product, Besos Margarita Clasica.

You may already be familiar with Chef Luis Cabrera, the former owner of the acclaimed Besos Latinos Restaurant and Ceviche Bar in Auckland. Born in Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of Tequila, he embarked on a culinary adventure that took him from the enchanting canals of Venice, where he honed his skills in the art of cooking, to top restaurants and hotels in Mexico City, Boston, Dublin, Milan, Venice, and Sydney. However, it was in New Zealand, more than a decade ago, that Luis decided to make his home.

Throughout his extensive culinary career, Luis dedicated over a decade to perfecting his signature Margarita recipe. His passion for this beloved cocktail led him to establish Agave Spirits in Auckland, with a single purpose: to capture the magic of his Margarita and share it with the world.

Besos Margarita Clasica is the embodiment of Luis' dedication and craftsmanship. It artfully blends premium 100% blue agave, sourced from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, with zesty lime juice and a touch of agave nectar. This expertly crafted combination creates a perfectly balanced sweet and sour flavor, encapsulating the authentic essence of Mexico. The result is a Margarita with a smooth and crisp taste that is sure to delight any tequila connoisseur.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Now, discerning drinkers who yearn for a taste of Mexico's authenticity can find Besos Margarita in a convenient 700ml ready-to-serve bottle, complete with its special chilli salt. Whether you seek it in premium liquor stores or online at drinkbesos.com, this Margarita is a testament to Luis' commitment to excellence.

Chef Luis Cabrera's peers, including culinary luminaries like Peter Gordon, Al Brown, and Michael Meredith, have all rated Besos Margarita highly, deeming it "the best pre-mixed Margarita out there, even surpassing most freshly crafted bar versions."

The acclaim doesn't stop at home; Besos Margarita has garnered international recognition, clinching seven awards across the world, including a recent Triple Gold Medal at the prestigious Major League Spirits Awards (MLSA) in Michigan, 2023.

One of Besos Margarita's unique features is its portability and convenience. Whether you're at a party, a relaxing picnic, or simply unwinding at home, serving chilled Besos Margarita over ice transforms any moment into a delightful and premium cocktail experience, with no mess or stress.

Remarkably, in just 12 months of operation, Agave Spirits has secured national distribution for Besos Margarita through liquor stores and hotels. They have also claimed seven international awards and established their own production facility with an eye on export to the Asia/Pacific region and beyond. This remarkable journey is a testament to the resilience of this small business, and the future is looking incredibly promising for Chef Luis Cabrera and his passion in a bottle.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Agave Spirits on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 