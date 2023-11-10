Mixing It Up: Chef Luis Cabrera’s Margarita Adventure

Chef Luis Cabrera's journey is nothing short of a culinary odyssey that has led to the creation of a remarkable product, Besos Margarita Clasica.

You may already be familiar with Chef Luis Cabrera, the former owner of the acclaimed Besos Latinos Restaurant and Ceviche Bar in Auckland. Born in Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of Tequila, he embarked on a culinary adventure that took him from the enchanting canals of Venice, where he honed his skills in the art of cooking, to top restaurants and hotels in Mexico City, Boston, Dublin, Milan, Venice, and Sydney. However, it was in New Zealand, more than a decade ago, that Luis decided to make his home.

Throughout his extensive culinary career, Luis dedicated over a decade to perfecting his signature Margarita recipe. His passion for this beloved cocktail led him to establish Agave Spirits in Auckland, with a single purpose: to capture the magic of his Margarita and share it with the world.

Besos Margarita Clasica is the embodiment of Luis' dedication and craftsmanship. It artfully blends premium 100% blue agave, sourced from the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, with zesty lime juice and a touch of agave nectar. This expertly crafted combination creates a perfectly balanced sweet and sour flavor, encapsulating the authentic essence of Mexico. The result is a Margarita with a smooth and crisp taste that is sure to delight any tequila connoisseur.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Now, discerning drinkers who yearn for a taste of Mexico's authenticity can find Besos Margarita in a convenient 700ml ready-to-serve bottle, complete with its special chilli salt. Whether you seek it in premium liquor stores or online at drinkbesos.com, this Margarita is a testament to Luis' commitment to excellence.

Chef Luis Cabrera's peers, including culinary luminaries like Peter Gordon, Al Brown, and Michael Meredith, have all rated Besos Margarita highly, deeming it "the best pre-mixed Margarita out there, even surpassing most freshly crafted bar versions."

The acclaim doesn't stop at home; Besos Margarita has garnered international recognition, clinching seven awards across the world, including a recent Triple Gold Medal at the prestigious Major League Spirits Awards (MLSA) in Michigan, 2023.

One of Besos Margarita's unique features is its portability and convenience. Whether you're at a party, a relaxing picnic, or simply unwinding at home, serving chilled Besos Margarita over ice transforms any moment into a delightful and premium cocktail experience, with no mess or stress.

Remarkably, in just 12 months of operation, Agave Spirits has secured national distribution for Besos Margarita through liquor stores and hotels. They have also claimed seven international awards and established their own production facility with an eye on export to the Asia/Pacific region and beyond. This remarkable journey is a testament to the resilience of this small business, and the future is looking incredibly promising for Chef Luis Cabrera and his passion in a bottle.

© Scoop Media

