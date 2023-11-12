Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Westpac NZ Franchise Awards Winners Announced

Sunday, 12 November 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Franchise Association of New Zealand

Jani-King (NZ) Limited and Craig Burrowes of Hire A Hubby take out the Supreme Awards at the Westpac NZ Franchise Awards 2023.

Two extremely well-known franchise brands in the home maintenance and cleaning industries were the triumphant supreme winners at the Westpac NZ Franchise Awards 2023, celebrated last night with a Gala Dinner at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland.

The ultimate Westpac Supreme Franchise System of the Year is cleaning franchise Jani-King (NZ) Limited, while the ultimate Westpac Supreme Franchisee of the Year goes to Craig Burrowes, owner of home maintenance franchise ‘Hire A Hubby’ in the Mt Eden/Westmere/Grey Lynn area.

“Winning the Supreme awards is an extraordinary achievement. The franchise awards are a celebration of the many accomplishments of the franchise community, and I heartily congratulate Jani-King NZ and Craig Burrowes of Hire A Hubby for their sterling achievement of Supreme Winner status” says Robyn Pickerill, CEO of the Franchise Association.

Westpac NZ National Franchise Manager Daniel Cloete says the awards are all about celebrating high-performing businesses and inspiring others to reach for their own goals.

“Franchising plays a huge part in our economy - the overall turnover of the franchise industry in NZ is over $36bn, equivalent to 12% of our GDP. We’re pleased to be helping the industry develop and grow through our support of these awards and the hard work our bankers put in with customers every day around the country,” Mr Cloete says.

Anticipation and emotions were running high when the Westpac Supreme Franchise Award winners were announced, as this is the first time that Jani-King NZ, and Craig Burrowes Hire A Hubby Mt Eden/Westmere/Grey Lynn have achieved the Supreme Award.

Jani-King, an internationally renowned large commercial cleaning franchise system, landed on NZ’s beautiful shores in 1997 and has been 100% NZ owned and operated since 2016. Jani-King has over 2,500 commercial clients and 450 franchise owners operating from the top of the North Island to the bottom of the South.

The judges commented that, “Jani-King (NZ) Limited, places an exceptional focus on franchisees and high performance. This, along with innovation and a strong commitment to changing lives in a positive way, made Jani-King a stand-out submission.”

Hire A Hubby is a nationwide network of skilled professionals in the home maintenance, building and renovation sector, and Craig Burrowes of Hire A Hubby has fulfilled the Hire A Hubby brand vision ’to be recognised for excellence in business’, an achievement to be proud of! The judges stated that “Craig’s entry was exceptionally strong and well substantiated, reflecting a very professional, planned and structured approach to his business, which is achieving outstanding performance.”

An additional highlight of this year’s awards was the induction of hairstyling franchise founder and owner, Rodney Wayne, into the New Zealand Franchise Hall of Fame.

As an early adopter of the franchise business model, Rodney Wayne established his first salon in 1978 and the Rodney Wayne brand was franchised by the late 1980s. “With an outstanding record of over 33 years in franchising, a leader in his chosen industry, and a former Westpac Supreme Franchise System winner, it is an honour to induct Rodney Wayne into the New Zealand Franchise Hall of Fame” – says Brad Jacobs, Chair of FANZ.

“FANZ is extremely proud of the franchising community and the contribution it makes to NZ small business and it has been a privilege tonight, to recognise the excellence of all our finalists and winners,” says Robyn, “and it is a particular delight to recognise two new Westpac Supreme winners who have shown the determination to believe and trust in themselves, their franchise model, and their teams to achieve the ultimate franchising accolades.”

The Awards also recognise the franchise systems and franchisees who have excelled by business category, the field managers who work to support franchisees across the country, plus a number of specialty franchising awards, and the service providers who support franchisees nationwide with their franchising specialty expertise.

For a full list of winners, see below:

Results – Westpac NZ Franchise Awards 2023 winners:

Westpac Supreme Awards

  • Westpac Franchise System of the Year

Jani-King (NZ) Limited

  • Westpac Franchisee of the Year

Craig Burrowes - Hire A Hubby Mt Eden | Westmere | Grey Lynn

Franchise System and Franchisee Category Awards

  • Franchise System of the Year - Business to Business

Jani-King (NZ) Limited

  • Franchise System of the Year - Home & Lifestyle

Dream Doors

  • Franchise System of the Year - Retail & Hospitality

The Coffee Club

  • Franchisee of the Year - Home & Lifestyle

Craig Burrowes - Hire A Hubby Mt Eden | Westmere | Grey Lynn

  • Franchisee of the Year - Business to Business

CrestClean - Royce & Hannah Park

  • Franchisee of the Year - Retail & Hospitality

The Coffee Club - Takanini Village – Sarith Thong

  • Franchisee of the Year – Small Business

Green Acres - Elaine Chan

Franchise System Special Awards

  • Franchise System - Excellence in Community Contribution

The Coffee Club

  • Marketing Campaign of the Year

Exceed

  • Franchise System - Excellence in Sustainability

Paramount Services

Franchisee Special Awards

  • Regional Master Franchisee of the Year

CrestClean: Viky & Nileshna Narayan

  • Franchisee - Excellence in Customer Engagement

Hot Water Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park – Sheree and Grant Webster

Service Provider Award

  • Service Provider of the Year

Wynn Williams

Field Manager Awards

  • Field Manager of the Year Under $500k: Tracey Kravitz - Green Acres
  • Field Manager of the Year Over $500k: Sandy Curson – Laser Group

