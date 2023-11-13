Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Personal Finance Startup Awarded Best Plain Language Website

Monday, 13 November 2023, 8:54 am
Press Release: Banked

Personal finance information website Banked has won the award for “Best Plain Language Website — Private Sector” at this year’s Plain Language Awards.

Banked.co.nz helps Kiwis better understand personal finance topics, products, and services through highly researched and objective guides and reviews.

At the awards ceremony held in Wellington, judges praised Banked.co.nz for its “simple layout and design that takes a back seat and lets the plentiful, useful information do the work.”

“Our goal at Banked is to provide Kiwis with information that helps them make the right decisions for their financial needs. This means our content must be well researched and accurate, but it also has to be clear and easy to understand,” said Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing at Banked.

“Being named the Best Plain Language Website in the private sector for 2023 is a fantastic achievement for us and we’re thrilled to have won. It’s recognition of the work we do to make our guides, reports, and reviews accessible and clear to all New Zealanders and it’s something to be very proud of.

“We want to thank the Plain Language Awards for this honour and for their work in raising the bar for clear communication. Congratulations also to the winners in other categories.

The Banked website is free to access for all New Zealanders. As well as comprehensive guides on personal finance topics, Banked also conducts research and surveys that aim to shine a light on consumer issues and concerns.

Held annually, the Plain Language Awards celebrates New Zealand’s clearest communicators and aims to raise awareness of the need for plain language. The awards are organised by the not-for-profit WriteMark Plain English Awards Trust.

