New Zealand's Elevated Work Platform Pioneer Marks Nearly Three Decades Of Excellence

Accessman, a trailblazer in the elevated work platform (EWP) sector, is celebrating its remarkable journey since its inception in 1994. Established by the visionary Ross Pickersgill in response to the construction industry's pressing need for safety and efficiency, Accessman has since become a byword for innovation in access solutions.

In the early '90s, the construction sector grappled with the challenge of adhering to national Occupational Safety and Health Standards. It was Ross Pickersgill, a forward-thinking electrician from Christchurch, who saw an opportunity amidst these challenges. His purchase of a single scissor lift in 1994 not only championed safer practices at height but also introduced a new era of efficiency by reducing the reliance on scaffolding.

Fast forward to today, and Accessman, with a fleet of over 1200 machines, stands tall as an industry leader in the EWP domain. Beyond its impressive arsenal of equipment, the company, under the guidance of Director Ross Pickersgill, has actively shaped the industry's growth and standards. Accessman has played a pivotal advisory role in developing the Codes of Practice for EWP operations in collaboration with the Hire Industry Association of NZ (HIANZ).

Safety remains at the heart of Accessman's operations. Their unwavering commitment to training, in line with Best Practice Guidelines and Worksafe NZ standards, is renowned nationwide. This dedication ensures that operators are not only adept at using access equipment but are also primed to handle emergencies. With five training centres strategically located across New Zealand and affiliations with international bodies, Accessman's commitment to safety is both deep-rooted and far-reaching.

Quality and a customer-first approach are the twin pillars of Accessman's success. Their fleet, lauded for its top-notch maintenance, is a testament to the company's rigorous post-hire checks and maintenance procedures that set industry standards.

Behind Accessman's machines is its dedicated team, the true driving force of the company. Each member, meticulously trained and holding specialist licences, ensures that clients receive expert advice tailored to their unique needs.

With affiliations to industry leaders and a reputation for excellence, Accessman continues to set the bar high in the sector.

As Accessman and Ross Pickersgill continue to lead the way, their unwavering dedication to safety, quality, and customer satisfaction remains a beacon for the industry.

