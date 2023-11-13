Now Serving: Dua Lipa And The PUMA Palermo Are Living The Sweet Life

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday, 13 November 2023, 5:29 pm
Auckland, 13 November 2023 – PUMA continues its ongoing celebration of the classic Palermo sneaker.

For the latest chapter of the first-ever Palermo campaign, Dua Lipa and PUMA set the table for a special dinner party in a historic Italian villa. The Palermo is the guest of honor, pictured in a backdrop of fresco artworks and fresh produce.

Photographed by Francesco Nazardo, mixing playful and candid visuals, the images showcase the Palermo as a white tablecloth aperitivo, arriving in a range of new and vibrant colourways. Dua Lipa dons the timeless low-top, featuring a signature tag on the upper, a T-toe construction, and the classic gum outsole. The global star styles the sneaker with oversized sportswear, jeans, and team-coloured tricots, channeling a modern terrace aesthetic.

“Shooting in an incredible Italian villa was the ideal backdrop for a campaign celebrating a timeless classic like the Palermo. The new colourways are so versatile and striking, and can be styled in so many ways. I know my fans will serve us a multitude of looks and I look forward to seeing how everyone incorporates them into their own personal style” says Dua Lipa.

The Palermo was originally part of a series of PUMA sneakers that toasted to some of Europe’s most famous capitals, including London, Oslo, and many more. The Palermo originally made its debut in 1980s football stadiums, where it was a staple amongst the terrace crowd. Part of PUMA’s storied history, to this day, the Palermo’s unmistakable DNA evokes a deep sense of football nostalgia.

PUMA’s 2023 bring-back features new colourways, complete with a retro T-toe construction, a classic gum sole, and the shoe’s signature tag featuring PUMA lettering in gold. Lastly, PUMA’s cat logo can be found on the shoe’s heel.

The PUMA Palermo is available in new colourways now from nz.PUMA.com and JD Sports at an RRP of NZD $160.

