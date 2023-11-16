Save Our Summer! Van Owners Sought To Rescue The Great Kiwi Road Trip

The classic NZ road trip is one of the best ways to explore our beautiful country – but the quintessential Kiwi holiday is under threat due to a distinct lack of motorhomes and campervans available to hire.

It’s anticipated that 21,474 holidaymakers[1] will be looking to rent an abode on wheels this summer – but there’s one major issue. Due to a shortfall of available vehicles here in Aotearoa, 87% of those looking to hit the road may be left disappointed given there are currently only 2,696 vehicles available between Camplify’s existing fleet and that of the other large fleet operators.

So, Camplify, New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing campervan, motorhome and caravan-sharing community, is sending an SOS to campervan owners, asking them to help by listing their vehicles ahead of a busy season. And with 138,000[2] vans lying dormant in driveways around the country, the iconic Kiwi roadie could be saved!

Described as the ‘Airbnb’ for campervans, Camplify enables owners to list private vans for hire, with the average motorhome making $12,800 over the summer months alone and an annual average of $22,700 – earnings which could contribute towards a European summer holiday for owners. What better way to turn that motorhome sitting in your driveway gathering cobwebs into cash while letting others discover the joy of exploring the country behind the wheel.

What’s more, for the first time, Camplify is offering a guaranteed rental income[3] of $10,000 for motorhomes and $7,000 for campervans to enable more people road tripping throughout New Zealand this summer.

“During Covid years many of the big commercial campervan and motorhome hire companies sold down their inventory,” says Justin Hales, CEO & Founder at Camplify, “however now that international visitor numbers are surging back to pre-pandemic levels, we are looking at a very real shortfall in available campervans to rent.”

“So, our message to owners is clear, list your van with us, make some guaranteed money, and save the great Kiwi road trip!”

Owner Teresa Hall said that renting her motorhomes on Camplify has facilitated exploring New Zealand with her young family and helped pay for some fantastic family holidays,

“I love being able to rent out my campervans – it helps others embrace the outdoors while earning extra income to help fund my own family adventures! I started with one campervan and now list three. My campervans are booked to capacity this summer thanks to Camplify's large customer database. Its customer service team are always on hand to give advice and support about the rental process which gives me confidence in renting out my campervans.”

For more information on Camplify, head to camplify.co.nz

