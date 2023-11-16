REINZ October Data: More Positivity, Slow And Steady This Month

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) November 2023 figures show more sales activity, more listings coming to market, lower days to sell and a sense of more confidence overall (year-on-year).

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird says October is showing a slow but steady improvement in property market activity now that the country is past the election, and we head into more active months in the property cycle.

“Local agents are reporting a lot more activity across buyer groups. They’re noticing more investors and first home buyers looking to secure properties sharing the market with vendors who are showing a willingness to be realistic with their price expectations. We can see signs of that in the median prices this month,” says Baird. Read more

The number one advantage between REINZ data and other housing data on the market is that REINZ has access to sales data from the time the price is locked in (unconditional data) as opposed to when the house changes hands (settlement date) which can often be weeks or months later. Therefore, REINZ data is the best and most timely measure of recent housing market activity.

