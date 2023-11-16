Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
REINZ October Data: More Positivity, Slow And Steady This Month

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 9:51 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) November 2023 figures show more sales activity, more listings coming to market, lower days to sell and a sense of more confidence overall (year-on-year).

REINZ Chief Executive Jen Baird says October is showing a slow but steady improvement in property market activity now that the country is past the election, and we head into more active months in the property cycle.

“Local agents are reporting a lot more activity across buyer groups. They’re noticing more investors and first home buyers looking to secure properties sharing the market with vendors who are showing a willingness to be realistic with their price expectations. We can see signs of that in the median prices this month,” says Baird. Read more

The full data sets are available by clicking the links below.

CLICK HERE for the October press release

CLICK HERE for the full property report

CLICK HERE for the HPI report

CLICK HERE to view other reports on our website

The number one advantage between REINZ data and other housing data on the market is that REINZ has access to sales data from the time the price is locked in (unconditional data) as opposed to when the house changes hands (settlement date) which can often be weeks or months later. Therefore, REINZ data is the best and most timely measure of recent housing market activity.

Should you have any queries regarding this information, please don't hesitate to contact the REINZ membership team at 0800 473 469.

