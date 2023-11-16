Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists Announced Across 14 Regions Of Aotearoa

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Today, the nation celebrates as the names of 100 outstanding Kiwi’s are unveiled as the 2024 Kiwibank Local Hero Te Pou Toko o te Tau Medallists.

From Kaitaia to Bluff, these individuals have been recognised for their exceptional contributions to Aotearoa’s communities.

Now more than ever, it’s time to celebrate the people and moments that unite us.

After a few years of uncertainty, 2023 has marked a unique year for Aotearoa. Through change and re-navigation, as a nation, we’ve had a rare opportunity to look inwards and move in a new direction. Focusing our attention to the challenges and opportunities that exist right here on our shores.

Earlier this year, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office called on Aotearoa to celebrate our people by nominating their local heroes.

From an overwhelming number of nominations, the panel of independent judges from across the motu undertook the mammoth task of selecting these 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists.These recipients are our frontline workers and our unsung champions working tirelessly for their local hapori – communities.

Medals have been delivered to their door steps, the recipients each of whom have been nominated by someone in their community. This esteemed group of individuals each embody the spirit of Aotearoa, reflecting the diversity and mana of our nation.

Margaret Lewis from Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau expressed her gratitude, stating, "I'm truly humbled that you chose me as a Local Hero. It really belongs to the team I work with. Can’t wait to share the news with them!"

Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank Chief Executive, emphasises the significance of celebrating these contributions, stating, "If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the well-being of our country, it’s now. It is a real privilege to honour the creativity, selflessness, and visionary people that help make us proud to call Aotearoa home."

The Medallists are now in the running for the 2024 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau.

For a complete list of the 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists, visit (nzawards.org.nz)

Let us continue to celebrate and uplift the stories of these individuals who contribute to making New Zealand a better place for all.

For more information visit

nzawards.org.nz

and via instagram at @nzawards

