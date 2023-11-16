Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Motorola Solutions Sharpens Focus On Safety And Security

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Motorola Solutions

Today, Motorola Solutions will proudly ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, celebrating its continued, purposeful transformation centred on safety and security. The company is announcing its new brand narrative, ‘Solving for safer,’ which highlights its sharpened focus on solving for safer communities, safer schools and safer businesses.

“From our storied history, today we bridge to an even stronger future. Everyone is entitled to feel safe in their community, school and workplace, but that often isn’t the reality,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions. “How Motorola Solutions is helping keep people, property and places safe is far more comprehensive than ever. While we recognise technology is not the only way to a safer future, it does play a vital role, and it’s our purpose to make that technology the best it can be.”

Motorola Solutions, traditionally known for public safety communications, has invested about USD$12 billion in organic R&D and acquisitions over the past nine years to create a robust technology portfolio spanning mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command centre solutions powered by artificial intelligence. These solutions enable more powerful collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises, connecting those in need with those who can help. For example, a schoolteacher can press a panic button on a phone during an emergency which can automatically notify law enforcement, trigger a lockdown, share live video feeds with first responders and send mass notifications.

Motorola Solutions’ transformation focusing on public safety and enterprise security has led to a sizable increase in its total addressable market which is expected to be USD$66 billion next year. In addition, its growth in video security, access control, command centre and services is significant and now accounts for approximately 50 per cent of company revenue.

To learn more about Motorola Solutions’ safety and security ecosystem, please visit: www.motorolasolutions.com/solvingforsafer.

