Boomi Announces Winners Of APJ 2023 Customer Innovation Awards

Thursday, 16 November 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Boomi

Boomi today announced the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) winners of its 2023 Customer Innovation Awards at the Boomi World Tour Sydney event.

The winners for APJ were recognised for forging their own paths to innovation, connecting applications to create powerful, business-changing integrations using the Boomi platform. The winners were selected for demonstrating business impact through exceptional, quantifiable results; digital transformation; innovative projects; social impact; modernization; integration excellence; and automation excellence.

Infrastructure construction company Fulton Hogan was crowned the A/NZ Regional Winner and received the Social Impact award. Fulton Hogan was recognized for designing an always-on, event-based architecture to deliver bidirectional integration between its field service management platform and Sydney Water, fulfilling its obligations under the ‘Better Together Joint Venture’ (B2GJV) to deliver high-quality water services to the city’s citizens.

Mongolian global brand producer company APU Company was named Asia Regional Winner and took home the Innovation award. APU deployed the Boomi platform to improve operational visibility and performance, accelerate time to market, and remove technical risk as it transforms into a digital company and takes on international markets. The company now has multiple dynamic integrations, providing a better experience to its IT team, as well as external partners including banks, suppliers, government systems, other open systems, and customers.

ECP contractor JGC Corporation was recognised as Japan Regional Winner, in addition to capturing the Modernization award. JGC runs businesses across numerous regions worldwide, and leveraged Boomi to build a hub-and-spoke IT architecture from scratch. This enabled the company to seamlessly connect its vast application and platform environment to enable a procurement operations restructure.

Additional Category winners include:

  • Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX) Excellence: Chartered Accountants ANZ
  • Business Excellence: Chemist Warehouse
  • M&A Excellence: Greater Western Water
  • Healthcare Excellence: Kalyra
  • Operational Excellence: Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM)
  • Productivity Excellence: MMA Offshore

“Companies have prioritised connecting their digital investments, automating processes and increasing data quality to improve decision-making, and ultimately optimizing the outcomes they can deliver to internal and external stakeholders,” said Thomas Lai, Vice President of APJ at Boomi. “The 2023 APJ award winners are best-in-class examples of how leveraging Boomi’s platform can deliver compelling productivity and cost savings. Each achieved enterprise-wide results, benefitting their customers, partners, and communities.”

