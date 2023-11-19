Auckland Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be having a blast after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Green & Grocery World in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Christchurch will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Green & Grocery World or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

