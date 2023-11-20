Pead Celebrates Internal Excellence With Promotions Across The Agency

Pead, specialists in creative communications and reputation management, is thrilled to announce the promotions of four team members across the corporate and consumer teams, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to fostering career growth and encouraging personal development in the workplace.

Bringing together the full breadth of consumer and corporate PR, and infusing it with best practice digital marketing and creative, Pead has an enviable foundation that helps build extraordinary careers.

Sarah Munnik, Partner at Pead says “We’re committed to ensuring our people are given the right platform and support to develop their skills. An example of this is our Pead Academy – a tailored training programme that is designed to empower everyone, no matter what level they are.

“In an ever changing and increasingly complex world, we want to give our entire team the opportunity to take ownership of their ideas and strategies, and provide support as they bring them to life for clients. This is how careers are forged.”

The following promotions were made:

Kimberley Ross-Guilford has been promoted to Account Director, working in the corporate team with clients including Xero, Payments NZ, Jarden, and Orion Health. As Pead’s first South-Island based consultant, Kimberley brings a different perspective to help clients with the challenges and opportunities they are facing.

Lauren Went has been promoted to Account Director within the consumer team, using her extensive PR, publicity and television industry experience to achieve outstanding results across her clients including Nespresso, Arnott's, and PUMA, amongst other food, beauty and lifestyle brands. Lauren’s charismatic personality combined with her deep industry knowledge and remarkable ability to adapt to her clients' needs serves as a perfect example of Pead's commitment to excellence.

Alice Grigg, who has been with Pead since January, has been promoted to Senior Account Executive. Alice works in the consumer team across Best Foods, Jeuneora, and New Zealand Fashion Week, to name a few. Her rapid growth within the agency is a testament to her dedication to produce great work and get cut through, while her collaborative spirit and extraordinary energy makes her an exceptional team player.

Avery Turner has been promoted to Senior Account Executive in the consumer team, working across key lifestyle accounts such as Puma, BMW Group, and Atopis. Alice’s enthusiasm, commitment, and passion for delivering impactful results has set a new standard, showcasing her ability to provide tailored communication solutions and deliver outstanding client service.

Sarah says, “One of the best parts of my job is seeing my colleagues thrive and deliver exceptional work for our clients. These four superstars each bring their own style and energy to the agency, and this shows in the incredible work they deliver for our clients every day.

“They’re stellar examples of the talent Pead has been nurturing for more than 23 years, and we are looking forward to seeing them thrive in their new roles.”

