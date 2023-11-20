Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZ’s Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa - Gisborne Branch Opens

Monday, 20 November 2023, 1:33 pm
Press Release: ANZ Bank

ANZ Bank New Zealand has opened a newly refurbished branch in Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa (Gisborne).

The newly refurbished Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa l Gisborne branch.


While ANZ has been operating in Gisborne for the last 150 years, the branch has been relocated to a new site that allows for a design that is more aligned to changing customer and staff needs.

The new site has been fitted out with this top of mind, while also reflecting the bank’s commitment to its Te Ao Māori strategy. The new branch is called Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa l Gisborne, acknowledging both Te Reo and English place names.


The new fit out features many unique design aspects, including tukutuku panel decals which create a Wharenui-like structure, and Pacific-influenced plywood ceilings.

ANZ NZ Managing Director for Personal Banking Ben Kelleher says the opening of the newly refurbished branch for Gisborne is the beginning of a new chapter.

“We’re really pleased to be able to demonstrate ANZ’s commitment to the region with the opening of this branch, especially after such a tough year for this community.

“It’s particularly exciting to take the opportunity to refresh our branch design and incorporate cultural elements that reflect ANZ’s commitment to Te Ao Māori.

“We know that many of the region’s agriculture and tourism businesses were hard hit by flooding events earlier this year and many are still finding it tough. This investment in the region is one way we can show how committed we are to supporting the local community as they build back stronger.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

ANZ Head of Te Ao Māori Strategy Karleen Everitt says, “the focus on Māori design elements is part of a wider initiative to incorporate ANZ’s Te Ao Māori strategy, Tākiri-ā-Rangi, into the bank’s physical network.

“Integrating unique design aspects such as the tukutuku panel decals is a first for ANZ. We wanted to come up with a design that would work across all the communities we operate in.

“This is just the start of an exciting journey for us, and we’ll continue to review how our branch network can better integrate Te Ao Māori across our network.”

The new branch is located at 182 Gladstone Road, Gisborne and is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

© Scoop Media

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Get on top of your money

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money ever since we opened for business in 1840. We were New Zealand's first bank and today we have a large network of full-service branches and ATMs, and talented people across the country.

We're passionate about helping our customers make their money work harder and equipping them to make better financial decisions. Whether it's travelling the world, buying a home, building a business, investing for the future or protecting their family's future, we use our financial strength and expertise to help make it happen.

Through our sponsorships, our Staff Foundation and thousands of staff volunteer hours each year, we support causes that make a difference to New Zealanders.

Contact ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More

realestate.co.nz: Property Report, October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 