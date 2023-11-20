ANZ’s Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa - Gisborne Branch Opens

ANZ Bank New Zealand has opened a newly refurbished branch in Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa (Gisborne).

The newly refurbished Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa l Gisborne branch.



While ANZ has been operating in Gisborne for the last 150 years, the branch has been relocated to a new site that allows for a design that is more aligned to changing customer and staff needs.

The new site has been fitted out with this top of mind, while also reflecting the bank’s commitment to its Te Ao Māori strategy. The new branch is called Tūrangānui-a-Kiwa l Gisborne, acknowledging both Te Reo and English place names.



The new fit out features many unique design aspects, including tukutuku panel decals which create a Wharenui-like structure, and Pacific-influenced plywood ceilings.

ANZ NZ Managing Director for Personal Banking Ben Kelleher says the opening of the newly refurbished branch for Gisborne is the beginning of a new chapter.

“We’re really pleased to be able to demonstrate ANZ’s commitment to the region with the opening of this branch, especially after such a tough year for this community.

“It’s particularly exciting to take the opportunity to refresh our branch design and incorporate cultural elements that reflect ANZ’s commitment to Te Ao Māori.

“We know that many of the region’s agriculture and tourism businesses were hard hit by flooding events earlier this year and many are still finding it tough. This investment in the region is one way we can show how committed we are to supporting the local community as they build back stronger.”

ANZ Head of Te Ao Māori Strategy Karleen Everitt says, “the focus on Māori design elements is part of a wider initiative to incorporate ANZ’s Te Ao Māori strategy, Tākiri-ā-Rangi, into the bank’s physical network.

“Integrating unique design aspects such as the tukutuku panel decals is a first for ANZ. We wanted to come up with a design that would work across all the communities we operate in.

“This is just the start of an exciting journey for us, and we’ll continue to review how our branch network can better integrate Te Ao Māori across our network.”

The new branch is located at 182 Gladstone Road, Gisborne and is open Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4.30pm.

