Dreaming Of A Gluten Free Tim Tam? Your Wish Has Been Granted!



Arnott’s releases Gluten Free version of New Zealand’s favourite chocolate biscuit.





Finally, the news Aotearoa has been waiting for! Arnott’s has today announced New Zealand’s favourite chocolate biscuit, Tim Tam, will be available in gluten free - perfect for the estimated 100,000 Kiwis who avoid gluten.

Gluten Free Tim Tam will land on supermarket shelves in the coming weeks and is expected to be one of the biggest disruptors to the gluten free market in decades, following the wildly successful launch of Arnott’s’ first Gluten Free biscuit range in 2022. The Arnott’s Gluten Free range is already home to Kiwi favourites such as Mint Slice, Shortbread Cream, Scotch Finger, Tiny Teddy Choc Chip and Farmbake Choc Crunch.

Throughout a passionate and careful testing process, the Arnott’s Research & Development team created Gluten Free Tim Tam to their exacting taste specifications, ensuring the delicious, chocolatey flavour and texture loved by millions around the world was not compromised.

Michelle Kitchen, Arnott’s Brand Manager, says: “There’s no denying the love New Zealanders have for a Tim Tam. In fact, Kiwis ate over 78 million Tim Tam biscuits last year! We’ve heard our passionate Tim Tam fans loud and clear having received overwhelming demand to create a gluten free variety of our much-loved icon and after much testing, we’re confident we have perfected it!”

“We know our Gluten Free Tim Tam will raise the stakes for great tasting gluten free bikkies, and will become a staple for Kiwis who haven’t been able to have a regular Tim Tam for some time, or ever!”

The Gluten Free Tim Tam has been endorsed by Coeliac New Zealand and features the organisation’s logo on pack.

Availability

Tim Tam Gluten Free will be available from Monday 20 November 2023 at stockists nationwide, with an RRP of $5.79 each. These will join the existing Arnott’s Gluten Free family in New Zealand, which includes Mint Slice, Shortbread Cream, Scotch Finger, Tiny Teddy Choc Chip and Farmbake Choc Crunch.

Formulation

Tim Tam Gluten Free is made in Australia with a Gluten Free flour blend, made from maize, tapioca, rice, sorghum, and soy.

